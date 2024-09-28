Presidents Cup picks: Team Golfbet vs. Team Pat Mayo Experience, Day 4

Team Golfbet: Im. Quite frankly, as one of just two International Team players to start as betting favorite in their match, this is a must-win match for Im. While Henley has been stoic and steady under the watchful eye of Scottie Scheffler, he is now on an island on his own. Im was terrible on his own ball Thursday, but one of the best in the field on Saturday. We expect Saturday Im to turn up.