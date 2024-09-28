Presidents Cup picks: Team Golfbet vs. Team Pat Mayo Experience, Day 4
Written by GolfWRX Staff @GolfWRX
MONTREAL – This week at the Presidents Cup, the U.S. and International sides aren’t the only teams going head-to-head.
The Golfbet team is on-site all week at Royal Montreal Golf Club, and we’re pairing up with our friends at the Pat Mayo Experience for a week-long friendly competition. Each “team” will pick a winner for each of the 30 matches this week in Canada, with bragging rights on the line to see which outlet can make the more accurate predictions.
Team PME got out to an early lead, but Team Golfbet rallied on Saturday. Heading into the final day, both sides have correctly predicted 10 of the first 18 matches.
Here’s a look at each group’s picks for the final session, with 12 Singles matches deciding who will lift the Cup in Montreal. Share your thoughts on who you think will be right on social channels via @Golfbet and @ThePME!
Match 19
Xander Schauffele (-225) vs. Jason Day (+185)
Team Golfbet: Schauffele. The biggest favorite on the board is one we can’t look past. Schauffele sits 3-1-0 this week, which is tied for the best U.S. team record, and he’s +4.59 Strokes Gained: Total in his two Four-ball appearances. He’s been tasked with going out to set the tone against Day, who is stinging from being sat all day Saturday.
Team PME: Schauffele. Day vs. Schauffele is clearly a strategic move by the International Team, who is sending out its best options staggered from the second Singles match. Schauffele should dispose of Day relatively quickly, given the difference in form this year.
Match 20
Sam Burns (-115) vs. Tom Kim (-105)
Team Golfbet: Kim. The emotional leader of the International Team should have one more big performance left in him in a match he knows he has to win for his crew to have even a slither of hope. Behind only Si Woo Kim and Cantlay in Strokes Gained (+4.21) over the last three days, he’s clearly dialed in and should be able to overcome Burns (-0.98) who has to rely heavily on his putter.
Team PME: Kim. Kim remains a bit of a match-play enigma, often producing sensational results on both ends of the spectrum. He will be looking for his first Presidents Cup Singles point versus Burns, who is a proven WGC Match Play winner.
Match 21
Scottie Scheffler (-185) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (+154)
Team Golfbet: Scheffler. Going against the world No. 1 is usually folly, especially this season. Even when he was missing short putts yesterday, he rebounded with epic ball-striking and a come-from-behind win against – you guessed it – Matsuyama. Matsuyama is 23rd of 24 players in Strokes Gained (-5.14), spotting Scheffler (+1.68) over six shots. In other words, based on form this week, he would need to be given six strokes to win this one.
Team PME: Scheffler. The level of consistency that Scheffler brings from tee to green is unrivaled by anybody on the International Team, including Matsuyama, who will be playing his fifth match this week. The air is let out the balloon for the Japanese star in today's Singles match against the best golfer in the world.
Match 22
Russell Henley (+100) vs. Sungjae Im (-120)
Team Golfbet: Im. Quite frankly, as one of just two International Team players to start as betting favorite in their match, this is a must-win match for Im. While Henley has been stoic and steady under the watchful eye of Scottie Scheffler, he is now on an island on his own. Im was terrible on his own ball Thursday, but one of the best in the field on Saturday. We expect Saturday Im to turn up.
Team PME: Henley. Henley is flying under the radar and has the second-most points of the U.S. captain's picks behind Burns. Henley and Im are similar golfers, positioning themselves around most golf courses instead of overpowering them. A well-balanced matchup of surgical certainty will be highly entertaining.
Match 23
Patrick Cantlay (-166) vs. Taylor Pendrith (+140)
Team Golfbet: Cantlay. Cantlay may have authored the shot of the week with his birdie putt at dusk Saturday, and now he’ll face off with a Canadian foe in what will surely be an animated contest. The American’s record in these moments speaks for itself at this point, and he’ll put another red point on the board.
Team PME: Cantlay. Despite only earning his first point in two Cup appearances during Friday Foursomes, Pendrith will be playing his fifth match of this event, and against Cantlay, who is historically very tough to put away in any match play format, having won three points this week already.
Match 24
Keegan Bradley (+100) vs. Si Woo Kim (-120)
Team Golfbet: Kim. On paper, Kim has been the best player this week on either team. He has plenty of motivation after a narrow loss Saturday night, and Bradley hasn’t had consistent form this week. The Internationals need this point to have any hope of a rally, and they’ll get it.
Team PME: Kim. Kim vs. the current U.S. Ryder Cup captain is going to be one of the most emotionally charged matches that will result in ferocious early walk-ins on putts and fierce fan engagement. Kim has been playing great golf this week and will continue to add to his winning Presidents Cup record.
Match 25
Tony Finau (-115) vs. Corey Conners (-105)
Team Golfbet: Conners. Conners needs a win here to avoid going 1-8 across the last two Presidents Cups. It hasn’t been the week the Canadian had hoped for from a form perspective, but the Canadian fans will help lift him to a narrow win over the steady Finau.
Team PME: Finau. Conners struggles to consistently bring the level of golf needed for match-play success, while Tony Finau allows you to set your clock to his tee-to-green reliability. Look for Finau to continue to do that today in a win over a sputtering Canadian fan favorite.
Match 26
Wyndham Clark (-135) vs. Min Woo Lee (+114)
Team Golfbet: Lee. The chef finally gets a chance to cook after sitting out both Friday and Saturday. Clark’s stats have exceeded expectations, but he may have lit a fire under the International Team with his celebration on the 18th green after Cantlay rolled in the final putt Saturday night.
Team PME: Lee. Lee is playing in only his second match of the week and is matched up against Clark, who now has a match play record of 2-3-1 after losing two of his three matches this week. Expect incredibly powerful tee shots paired up with incredibly inconsistent golf from both of each team's most volatile players.
Match 27
Sahith Theegala (-125) vs. Byeong Hun An (+105)
Team Golfbet: An. This one is tough to predict between two players who didn’t hit a shot on Saturday. We give the edge to An, who scored a memorable point with Si Woo Kim on Friday night and has held his own tee-to-green in early week matches.
Team PME: Theegala. Similar to the Lee-Clark matchup, this will be between two golfers with an incredibly wide range of outcomes as well. Theegala and An will be a fun watch with booming drives and sizzling short game shots. Theegala ultimately makes a few more putts after sitting out all of Saturday.
Match 28
Collin Morikawa (-148) vs. Adam Scott (+124)
Team Golfbet: Morikawa. Morikawa has been one of the best performers on the U.S. Team, and Scott may have tapped his energy reserves by playing all four team sessions. Give Morikawa a slight edge in what might be Scott’s final match of an illustrious Presidents Cup career.
Team PME: Scott. Despite both Scott and Morikawa playing well this week, Scott's experience will end up mattering more than Morikawa's youthful endurance in a matchup that starts wrapping up the back end of the pairings.
Match 29
Brian Harman (-112) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-108)
Team Golfbet: Harman. The only point these two have notched this week was when Bezuidenhout beat Harman in a Foursomes session. Neither one has been particularly sharp through the first three days, but Bezuidenhout has hit a number of poor shots in clutch moments that make us lean the other way.
Team PME: Harman. The battle of the shorter hitters on TOUR will end with Harman getting his first point of the week against Bezuidenhout, who has shown some nerves at the end of a few matches. The 2023 Open champion should be better equipped to handle that kind of pressure despite how nervy Harman's pre-shot waggles make him look.
Match 30
Max Homa (-110) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (-110)
Team Golfbet: Hughes. It’s unlikely that this match will matter in the final outcome, but if it does, expect Hughes to play off the partisan crowds. After a run of poor recent form, Homa has simply not shown the match-play form he flashed at Quail Hollow and in Rome.
Team PME: Homa. The spiritual backbones of each team will square up in the anchor match of the Singles session. Neither has played fantastic entering the week, but Homa digs deep this Sunday to win his first point for U.S. in Montreal.
