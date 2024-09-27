After emotional International Team rally, potential for letdown looms at Presidents Cup

“Right now we've got a bit of momentum going, for sure. If we can get off to a great start tomorrow and get the crowd on our side again with some good play, then hopefully we can keep it rolling,” he added. “But they're going to want to do what we did today. So we're going to have to be on it, be focused, and keep our levels high because that team's no joke. We're going to have to fight really hard if we want to be in there on Sunday afternoon.”