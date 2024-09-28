Four plus money options for Sunday Singles at Presidents Cup
3 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
MONTREAL – The Presidents Cup took a hard turn towards the U.S. Team on Saturday as Jim Furyk’s team built an 11-7 lead at Royal Montreal Golf Club in the chase for 15.5 points.
With the benefit of a 12-1-1 record in the biennial competition, the oddsmakers have all but called it over for the U.S. Team, installing them as -1400 betting favorites. The weight of history suggests the oddsmakers are right – the International Team has never turned around a deficit heading into Sunday let alone a four-point hole.
But while I can’t advocate a crack at the +1800 for a 15-15 tie or +1600 for an International Team comeback to win, we can scour the betting boards and find some plus money options for Sunday’s final day.
Here are four options to consider.
Min Woo Lee over Wyndham Clark at +100
Lee is a scrappy fighter who now has a huge chip on his shoulder after being left on the bench all day Friday AND Saturday. The young Australian will turn up to the first tee with something to prove and with the intention of leaving a lasting memory on the International Team leadership for Cups in the future. It won’t be easy for him given the tenacity of Clark but at the very least he’s fresher than his opponent.
International Team to win Singles at +225
With a comfortable four-point lead in the competition and a stacked squad of players all inside the top 25 in the world rankings it makes sense the U.S. Team are the -192 favorites to win the most of the 12 points up for grabs on Sunday. But don’t forget the fact that once they get 4.5 points, they clinch the Cup and essentially enter celebration mode.
Si Woo Kim holes amazing flop shot from tough lie at Presidents Cup
All matches have to come to an actual conclusion but often in this scenario we see the U.S. players drop a little focus and the Internationals continue to push for pride. It is true the U.S. won the 2022 Singles 6.5-5.5 and the 2019 Singles 8-4 (when they started behind) but they lost the 2017 and 2013 Singles 7.5-4.5, lost the 2007 Singles at Royal Montreal 7-5 and tied 6-6 in 2015 and 2011.
Internationals 7-5 correct Day score at +1100
Now we know the Internationals can win the Singles, let’s look at picking the exact score. I’ve crunched the numbers on the head-to-head Singles match ups and have found a path for the Internationals to get seven wins from 12, therefore winning the session.
Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott and Lee are the Internationals I’ve slated for wins.
Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay parlay at +289
The two best U.S. players this week in Strokes Gained: Total plus the world No. 1 Scheffler as a parlay feels pretty safe to me when it comes to Sunday, especially because they are going out early and tasked with securing the Cup.
Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley interview after Day 3 Foursomes at Presidents Cup
Schauffele comes up against Jason Day who sat all day Saturday and wasn’t overly happy about it while Cantlay showed he has no problem breaking hearts in hostile territory on Saturday – so a match up with Canadian Taylor Pendrith will be of no concern. Scheffler faces Hideki Matsuyama who has been the 23rd ranked of 24 players this week in Strokes Gained terms, losing strokes on and around the greens consistently.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.