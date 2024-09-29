Five betting lessons from Presidents Cup

Thanks Captain Obvious…right? As morbid as it sounds for International Team fans, the reality is the U.S. is now 13-1-1 in this competition and as such anyone who had bet the U.S pre-tournament, even at -270 odds, is better off now. They racked up 18.5 of the 30 points this time around and there were no ties until Sunday, so chances are you could have just bet them in every match and come out on top.