One to 30: How to bet on every player in TOUR Championship field
9 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
The FedExCup goes on the line this week at East Lake but betting on who will win the ultimate prize is not the only action bettors should have their eyes on.
Starting Strokes mean there are some short-priced favorites in the outright market but never fear, we have you covered whomever your favorite player in the last 30 standing might be.
There are a plethora of betting options and markets out there for the race to the finish, and we’ve scoured the betting markets ahead of Thursday’s opening round to give you an option for all 30 contenders.
Enjoy and good luck!
30. Justin Thomas (even)
Bet: Winner Excluding Starting Strokes (+3000)
Can lightning strike twice? Last week, Keegan Bradley was the last man into the BMW Championship field and used a "nothing to lose" attitude to win at Castle Pines. In his seven appearances at East Lake he’s never finished worse than T7.
29. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (even)
Bet: Top 20 Including Ties and Starting Strokes (+100)
The South African will have to find a way to get the ball off the tee here but only needs to make a short climb from T26 to crack the top 20. He's plenty motivated as he chases a return to the International Presidents Cup team.
28. Aaron Rai (even)
Bet: Lowest Round 2 Score (+3500)
The Wyndham winner had been a serial contender for half the season before closing in the last regular season week and at 17th in Round 2 Scoring Average, this is a dart throw that might just pay off.
27. Tom Hoge (even)
Bet: Make a Hole-in-One (+15000)
Hoge’s insanely accurate approach game once again kept him high enough on leaderboards to make it to East Lake. With that in mind, I’ve pulled him out for a lottery pick of making an ace during the tournament. He is second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach and eighth in Proximity.
26. Chris Kirk (even)
Bet: Top 20 Including Ties and Starting Strokes (+105)
Only four players are plus money for a top 20 in a 30-man field, and of those, Kirk might be the sneaky value. It’s his first trip back since 2014 … but oh, he was T4 that year.
25. Taylor Pendrith (1-under)
Bet: Round 1 Matchup vs. Tom Hoge (-115)
With no Top Canadian market available, we have to look elsewhere for the man still trying to lock himself into a Presidents Cup berth at home.
24. Matthieu Pavon (1-under)
Bet: Round 1 Matchup vs. Sepp Straka (+125)
The reality is, Pavon’s the ultimate underdog in all his markets this week, but a fifth place in the U.S. Open shows the magic can still be unlocked despite being outside the top 30 in his last five starts.
23. Sepp Straka (1-under)
Bet: Hole Score, Hole 1, Round 1, Bogey or Worse (+240)
The Austrian bogeyed the opening hole twice last year, and now after the restoration, it has gone from a 469-yard tough hole to a 510-yard beast.
22. Tommy Fleetwood (1-under)
Bet: Bogey-free Round 1 (+500)
Last season at East Lake, he was bogey-free in Rounds 3 and 4, so he’s on a roll! Two top fives in his last three starts also helps.
21. Billy Horschel (1-under)
Bet: Lowest Aggregate Score on Par 5s in Round 1 vs. Tommy Fleetwood (-110)
Fleetwood is a favorite in this match-up, but the simple fact is Horschel ranks 24th in Par-5 Scoring this season while Fleetwood is ranked 127th. Horschel last played here in 2022 … where he was 5-under on the 18th hole alone with three birdies and an eagle.
20. Robert MacIntyre (2-under)
Bet: Number of Birdies or Better Round 1, Under 4.5 (-105)
A lower back injury saw MacIntyre withdraw through two-and-a-half rounds in Denver last week. Fade him in a match-up if you find one, or take the under on opening-round birdies.
19. Akshay Bhatia (2-under)
Bet: Top 10, End of Round 1 (+360)
The young gun has plenty of firepower when he gets going, which he will need to move from T16 into the top 10. But as he chases a potential Presidents Cup pick, you can be sure he won’t hold anything back.
18. Russell Henley (2-under)
Bet: Lowest Aggregate Score on Par 3s in Round 1 vs. Viktor Hovland (-120)
This is a potential statistical mismatch given Henley sits 19th on TOUR in Par-3 Scoring, while Hovland is at a distant 155th. Henley is another Georgia alum, so expect a lot of local support.
17. Viktor Hovland (2-under)
Bet: Group D with Starting Strokes (+200)
The defending champion is probably too far back to become the first back-to-back FedExCup winner, but he’s decent odds to beat the other four players starting at 2-under over the 72 holes.
16. Byeong Hun An (2-under)
Bet: Lowest Aggregate Score on Par 4s, Round 1 vs. Tony Finau (+180)
Finding a bet for An was tricky, but he’s such a big underdog in this match-up despite the fact he’s only .01 behind Finau in Par-4 Scoring this season. That seems worth a flyer.
15. Tony Finau (3-under)
Bet: Round 1 Score – Over 68.5 (-120)
Finau has a habit of starting slow at East Lake, so the smart money might be on the trend continuing. The last time he shot 3-under or better in an opening East Lake round was 2018.
14. Adam Scott (3-under)
Bet: Top 10 including Starting Strokes (+110)
The veteran played his way into the tournament with a runner-up result last week, his second of those in four starts. The two in between were T10 and T18 so clearly he is in form and has the ability to move slightly up this leaderboard to finish inside the top 10.
13. Shane Lowry (3-under)
Bet: Tournament Matchup vs. Sahith Theegala (-120)
With Theegala under a minor injury cloud and a poor effort in Denver, backing Lowry in this matchup seems too good to ignore. Lowry ranks 10th in SG: Approach this season and 19th in SG: Tee-to-Green, which usually translates to any "new" course.
12. Sahith Theegala (3-under)
Bet: Number of Birdies or Better Round 1, Under 4.5 (+100)
In better form or circumstances, he’d be a longshot option for the FedExCup. But having not had five or more birdies in any of his rounds last week, the under 4.5 birdies becomes a serious consideration.
11. Sungjae Im (3-under)
Bet: Top Rest of the World, Bonus Strokes Applied (+450)
People often forget Im had a chance to win the FedExCup in 2022 before falling short and into a tie for second. This bet has one big flaw … that he starts four shots behind Hideki Matsuyama. But Matsuyama’s health questions make this option more desirable.
10. Patrick Cantlay (4-under)
Bet: Top Five Finish End of Round 1(+330)
The former FedExCup winner will need to hit the ground running if he wants to be a serious challenger and while his usual best rounds at East Lake are on Fridays, his five straight top-25 finishes on TOUR have me thinking he can get off to a fast start. He’s 11th on TOUR in First-Round Scoring.
9. Sam Burns (4-under)
Bet: Top Five including Starting Strokes (+275)
Already starting just a shot out of the top five, Bermuda Burns has been playing well over the Playoffs and can continue that trend this week. He’s 11th in SG: Putting this season and 11th in SG: Total.
8. Wyndham Clark (4-under)
Bet: Birdie or Better Round 1, Hole 2 (+360)
Sure, it’s a random one for you. As the shortest of the par 3s at East Lake, the second hole is still 205 yards and if anyone is going to get after it early it might just be Clark. He ranks sixth on TOUR in Par-3 Scoring and third on TOUR in Par-3 Birdie or Better Percentage.
7. Collin Morikawa (4-under)
Bet: First-Round Leader with Bonus Strokes (+10000)
When you’re starting down the leaderboard, there is a need to hit the ground running and Morikawa did so a year ago with an opening 61. Ranked third on TOUR in First-Round Scoring, Morikawa has the chops to get it done now.
6. Rory McIlroy (4-under)
Bet: Winner without Scheffler and Schauffele, Bonus Strokes Applied (+650)
A three-time champion with driver dominance makes McIlroy a contender for not only this bet, but the outright win. By taking out the top two seeds, the chase is less imposing.
5. Ludvig Åberg (5-under)
Bet: Nearest to the Pin Round 1, Holes 2, 9, 11 and 15 vs. Rory McIlroy (+100, +115, +120, +110)
The Swede is 19th in Par-3 Scoring against McIlroy’s 59th. Not a huge difference but let’s look at the distance on the scorecard for the short holes. It’s not a huge difference, but in a proximity bet, Åberg has an edge.
4. Keegan Bradley (6-under)
Bet: Number of Birdies or Better in Round 1, Under 4.5 (+105)
After his previous top-five finishes this season, his first round back out afterward was a 73 and then a 70. Having such an emotional week has to take a toll and while Bradley’s form won’t disappear, there is a chance of a slow start.
3. Hideki Matsuyama (7-under)
Bet: Tournament Winner (+1100)
If this were McIlroy or Schauffele in this position, their odds would be half this but value exists because Matsuyama’s health is in doubt. Remember, 12 different times we have seen someone win twice in the Playoffs, including last season. If that is to continue, the winner here is Matsuyama or Bradley. It’s clearly a risk, but one with upside.
2. Xander Schauffele (8-under)
Bet: Tournament Winner (+225)
Whether it’s the gross market at +450 or the overall FedExCup at +225, Schauffele is primed to win this title. A proven performer time and time again at East Lake and now in career-best form. Even if the restoration has stunted his advantage, he’s playing brilliantly. Prior to the restoration, he won here and had six other top sevens.
1. Scottie Scheffler (-10)
Bet: Over 67.5 Round 1 Score (+105)
This week is going to go one of two ways for the dominant Scheffler, and over the last two weeks, I haven’t gotten confidence from him when it comes to his love of the Playoffs. While there is an obvious chance he shuts up any doubters, I’m still hung up on the fact he’s started 10-under at East Lake the last two years but hasn’t closed. To cash this bet, he’d need to shoot 3-under or worse, but he’s only shot 4-under or better in four of his last 12 rounds at East Lake.
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.