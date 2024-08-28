One to 30: How to bet on every player in TOUR Championship field

This week is going to go one of two ways for the dominant Scheffler, and over the last two weeks, I haven’t gotten confidence from him when it comes to his love of the Playoffs. While there is an obvious chance he shuts up any doubters, I’m still hung up on the fact he’s started 10-under at East Lake the last two years but hasn’t closed. To cash this bet, he’d need to shoot 3-under or worse, but he’s only shot 4-under or better in four of his last 12 rounds at East Lake.