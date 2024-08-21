Bolton: Assessing Wyndham Clark's prospects ahead of BMW Championship home game

Aaron Rai (+250 = Top 10) … Why stop now? We’ve witnessed it so many times over the years at this juncture, and it was just last year when Lucas Glover won in consecutive weeks spanning the end of the regular season and the Playoffs. Rai won this year’s edition of the Wyndham Championship two weeks ago, and then finished T16 at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship. He’s been one of the hottest talents on the planet this summer, and now he slides into Castle Pines as the archetype for what’s expected to translate well. Currently leading the PGA TOUR in fairways hit and ranks third in greens in regulation, seventh in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and many other metrics before he reaches for the putter. Honestly, the Englishman should have been the guy over whom readers were clamoring as a snub from the Power Rankings.