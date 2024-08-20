Sleeper Picks: BMW Championship

Cam Davis (+300) … BetMGM has a Top 30 market, but the longest odds are only (-135) for Matthieu Pavon. Have at that if you wish, but Davis is more attractive in this one. He’d have to beat Adam Scott and Jason Day to pay this off – both are +140 in this market – but Davis arrives with an angle strong enough to warrant a unit. He’s not yet two months removed from his victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, an exceptionally well-timed achievement responsible for him sitting 49th in the FedExCup today. While his season-long analytics don’t support it, he’s always been an intriguing option when ball-striking plays up, and that component of his game is responsible for his recent uptick in form. This bet reminds me a little of when Seamus Power appeared in the same spot in Sleepers for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for Top Irish. He was +550 and had to beat “only” Rory McIlroy, who sat atop my Power Rankings for the tournament. The outcome: Power T31, McIlroy T66. Scott is in my Power Rankings for the BMW Championship, and Day still could spoil, but Davis’ value is too enticing to ignore.