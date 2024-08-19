Power Rankings: BMW Championship

Outdoor conditions along the Front Range often is dynamic, and it could be again for the BMW Championship. A reasonable chance for rain and storms populates the forecast for the first two rounds. (There is no cut in any of the tournaments in the Playoffs.) Fairer weather is expected on the weekend, but that, too, could change as the days go by. Winds could cause some pause at times, especially as the energy encroaches. Daytime highs in the middle-to-upper 80s are expected.