Odds Outlook: Nelly Korda favored for back-to-back gold medals at Olympics
Written by Will Gray @GolfBet
One day after Scottie Scheffler went from betting favorite to gold medalist for Team USA, oddsmakers are expecting more of the same from Nelly Korda in her quest to go back-to-back.
Korda topped the 60-player women’s field by a shot at the Tokyo Olympics, and the world No. 1 is favored to repeat amid a season that included five straight wins this spring. She is listed at +450 at BetMGM Sportsbook, slightly higher than the +350 odds that Scheffler had last week en route to his gold medal.
Korda will headline an international field that will begin play Wednesday at Le Golf National, the same course where Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama won medals in the men’s competition. The course played to a par 71 for the men, but this week will be turned into a par-72 layout for the women. She has a total of six LPGA wins this season but has missed the cut in three of her last four starts overall.
Korda’s closest pursuer on the odds board is Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul, who won earlier this year on the LPGA at the Dow Championship. Thitikul is listed at +850, followed by American Lilia Vu (+900) and South Korea’s Jin Young Ko (+1100).
While the American team sent four men to Paris last week, there will be three American women in this week’s field. The third member of the trio is Rose Zhang, listed at +1600 at BetMGM. Lydia Ko, the only two-time Olympic medalist in the field after winning silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo for New Zealand, is listed at +3300 to round out her medal collection with a gold.
After Victor Perez finished one spot off the podium for France, Celine Boutier (+1800) will look to medal on her native soil. There’s also a sibling dynamic in the field, as Australia’s Minjee Lee (+3300) will look to improve upon her brother Min Woo’s T22 showing in the men’s competition.
The women’s competition will feature 10 winners from this year on the LPGA, plus nine of the top 10 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Fifteen of the 60 players in the field will be making their third Olympic appearance after also teeing it up in Rio and Tokyo.
Here’s a look at some of the notable odds via BetMGM, as Korda looks to make history this week in France:
- +450: Nelly Korda (USA)
- +850: Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand)
- +900: Lilia Vu (USA)
- +1100: Jin Young Ko (South Korea)
- +1400: Brooke Henderson (Canada)
- +1600: Linn Grant (Sweden), Miyu Yamashita (Japan), Rose Zhang (USA)
- +1800: Celine Boutier (France)
- +2000: Hyo Joo Kim (South Korea), Minjee Lee (Australia), Ruoning Yin (China)
- +2200: Hannah Green (Australia)
- +2500: Charley Hull (Great Britain), Leona Maguire (Ireland), Xiyu Lin (China)
- +3300: Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Yuka Saso (Japan)
- +4000: Amy Yang (South Korea), Georgia Hall (Great Britain)
- +5000: Maja Stark (Sweden), Gaby Lopez (Mexico)
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call, or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.