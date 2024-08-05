Odds Outlook: Nelly Korda favored for back-to-back gold medals at Olympics

Korda will headline an international field that will begin play Wednesday at Le Golf National, the same course where Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama won medals in the men’s competition. The course played to a par 71 for the men, but this week will be turned into a par-72 layout for the women. She has a total of six LPGA wins this season but has missed the cut in three of her last four starts overall.