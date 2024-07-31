Prop Farm: Sharps backing Collin Morikawa to snag gold medal in Paris

For these reasons, I went with Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry and Corey Conners to win gold. Morikawa has been oh-so-close so many times this season. He has been the one nipping at the heels of Scheffler and Schauffele seemingly every event. He has been vocal about how he wants to return to that arena that saw him win two majors in two seasons in 2020 and 2021. This could be a perfect big-time win for him as this season winds down, and he also happens to be an excellent fit for this golf course.