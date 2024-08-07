Bolton: Embrace the action, ignore the noise at Wyndham Championship

Jordan Spieth (+175 = Miss the Cut) … He said all the right things in his meeting with the media on Tuesday. By that, I mean that he didn’t try to make excuses or cover for what’s been a down season. And heck, he’s 62nd in the FedExCup, so he’s a virtual lock to qualify for the Playoffs, anyway. While he could be headed for surgery on his left wrist later in the year, he said that he has no pain but that there could be something on the subconscious level that’s led to inconsistency. No doubt any deviation for any professional athlete at the highest level can be more glaring when compared to others, and even himself when healthy, but it’s possible that he introduced a bad habit for discomfort a while ago. That alone mutes his promise, but with the uncooperative weather for the first two rounds, it’s tough to feel confident about this week being the week that he turns it around even though he has everything to gain and nothing to lose. He’s missed six cuts in the last five months, too.