Golfbet recap: Scottie Scheffler adds gold medal to scintillating 2024 season
4 Min Read
Written by Brady Kannon @lasvegasgolfer
It's pretty tough to beat a Sunday 62. It's also pretty hard to beat Scottie Scheffler.
While still losing strokes to the field with the putter for the week, the world No. 1 dug deep on Sunday in the final round of the men's golf competition at the Olympics, gaining over a stroke-and-a-half with the flatstick Sunday to reach the top step on the podium, winning the gold medal for the U.S.
If there was a question as to who the PGA TOUR Player of the Year was coming into Paris, that question was firmly answered at Le Golf National with the entire golf world looking on.
Scheffler was +1500 to win gold heading into the final round and I felt that price was way too short. Evidently, it was way too long.
Scheffler won gold for Team USA, and quite incredibly, the silver and bronze were decided without a playoff. The top spots on the leaderboard were constantly shifting on Sunday as it was a birdie frenzy for quite some time – but in the end, clean-cut as Tommy Fleetwood won silver for Great Britain and Hideki Matsuyama grabbed the bronze for Japan.
Round-by-round odds for Scottie Scheffler to win gold medal (via BetMGM Sportsbook)
- Pre-tournament: +350
- After Round 1 (trailed by 4): +400
- After Round 2 (trailed by 5): +1200
- After Round 3 (trailed by 4): +1500
It initially appeared as if the podium was going to be reserved for the three players in the final pairing on Sunday in Paris – overnight leaders Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, along with Fleetwood. Through the first five holes, they played along, shot for shot, with each of the three getting it to two under on their round. Fleetwood remained one shot back at 15-under while Rahm and Schauffele held the lead at -16.
A few holes later, though, the race for gold was looking more and more like it was a done deal as Rahm had found a red-hot putter on Sunday. He rolled in another birdie at No. 10 to build a four-shot lead at 20 under, and became a prohibitive favorite at -450 in the process.
Scottie Scheffler wins the gold medal at Olympic Men's Golf
But after six birdies in his first 10 holes, Rahm limped home while playing those final eight holes in 5 over par. He shot a 1-under par 70 on Sunday, failing to medal and finishing in a tie for fifth.
It’s well worth noting that France’s Victor Perez was going nuts in front of the home crowd. On the 17th tee, he was 6 under par over his last five holes and had moved to 16 under par for the competition, now tied with Rory McIlroy for fourth place. The Frenchman was absolutely in position to find himself on the podium in his home country.
I could only think back to our Prop Farm column on Wednesday and Hall of Fame bookmaker, Vinny Magliulo, saying he liked Perez this week. Perez ended up shooting 63 on Sunday. He finished fourth and missed out on a playoff for bronze by one shot.
Results for outright picks from Golfbet experts
- Will Gray: Shane Lowry (+2200) T26
- Ben Everill: Xander Schauffele (+550) T9
- Chris Breece: Ludvig Åberg (+1200) T18
- Matt DelVecchio: Collin Morikawa (+1100) T24
- Rob Bolton: Xander Schauffele (+550) T9
- Mike Glasscott: Jon Rahm (+950) T5
McIlroy’s day was done at the 15th green when he found the water with his approach. McIlroy suddenly went to +15000 to win gold – and a bronze was even going to be a stretch at this point. He ended up T5.
The pursuit for Scheffler was getting started though as he birdied the 16th hole to get to 18 under for the tournament and was tied with Fleetwood for the lead. Rahm made double bogey at the par-5 14th and was now +1200 to win gold at 16 under. Scheffler had become the favorite at +120, Fleetwood 20 cents different at +140 to win it for England.
We noted Scheffler's struggles with the putter all week but maybe no bigger putt on Sunday than the one on the 17th hole when he rolled in his fourth birdie in a row, this one from 20 feet, and the American had found his way to the top of the leaderboard at 19 under with one hole to play. The No. 1 player in the world was now a -275 favorite to also hold the No. 1 spot on the podium. Fleetwood was on the 16th tee as a +260 underdog. Fleetwood bogeyed No. 17 and now trailing by a shot, failed to even the score with birdie on the final hole.
Scheffler had done it again and done it again in miraculous fashion. I felt that 19 under would be your winning score when I was asked on Saturday – and had you told me that it was an American who won gold, I would have completely guessed Schauffele and not Scheffler. Speaking of the two top players in the world, Sunday in Paris reminded me of Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach back in March, when Scheffler shot a Sunday 64 to chase down Schauffele and beat him that day as well. THE PLAYERS champion, Masters champion, gold medal winner, seven wins in all - Player of the Year appears to be locked up. All that's left for Scheffler this season is claiming the FedExCup.
Results from Rob Bolton Sleeper Picks and Golfbet Insider (Bold = win)
- Guido Migliozzi to win (+8000) T22
- Thomas Detry Top 5 finish (+750) T9
- Thorbjørn Olesen Top 10 finish (+400) T14
- Matthias Schmid Top 20 finish (+220) T26
- Ryan Fox Top Oceania (+275) T35
- Hideki Matsuyama Top 10 finish (+160) third
- Wyndham Clark Top 5 finish (+700) T14
- Byeong Hun An Top 10 finish (+275) T24
- Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler both Top 5 (+210) T9/WIN
- Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka both Top 10 (+450) T5/T35
- Corey Conners top Canadian + Jon Rahm top European (+650) T9/T5
- Keita Nakajima Top 20 finish (+175) T49
- Joaquin Niemann Top 10 finish (+138) T9
- Victor Perez Top 20 finish (+125) fourth
- Kristoffer Ventura Top 20 finish (+300) T43
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call, or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.