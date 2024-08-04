Golfbet recap: Scottie Scheffler adds gold medal to scintillating 2024 season

Scheffler had done it again and done it again in miraculous fashion. I felt that 19 under would be your winning score when I was asked on Saturday – and had you told me that it was an American who won gold, I would have completely guessed Schauffele and not Scheffler. Speaking of the two top players in the world, Sunday in Paris reminded me of Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach back in March, when Scheffler shot a Sunday 64 to chase down Schauffele and beat him that day as well. THE PLAYERS champion, Masters champion, gold medal winner, seven wins in all - Player of the Year appears to be locked up. All that's left for Scheffler this season is claiming the FedExCup.