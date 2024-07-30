Expert Picks: Olympics
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR experts make their picks for this week's Olympics and the Golfbet team highlights who they'll be riding with in specific markets.
The traditional format for lineups and rosters will return next week for the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season, for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the 2024 Paris Olympics in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Shane Lowry (+2200) – The Irishman has some experience around Le Golf National and has played well at other layouts that lean toward ball-strikers. The opportunity to represent his country should bring his game up after a strong performance at The Open.
- Top 10: Thomas Detry (+275) – The Belgian has turned it around since his putting struggles earlier this year and showed at the PGA Championship (T4) that he can hang against elite fields.
- Longshot: Guido Migliozzi (+8000) – The Italian has won previously at Le Golf National (2022) and had a solid outing (T31) two weeks ago at Royal Troon.
- Head-to-head: Xander Schauffele (+120) over Scottie Scheffler – I think both Americans will have a big week outside Paris, but I like getting Schauffele here at plus-money as he looks to defend his gold medal from Tokyo.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Xander Schauffele (+550) – Hate the odds but love the player. The only question mark for me is how much has he been celebrating his recent Open triumph before this return for double golf gold. A chance at history beckons.
- Top 10: Tommy Fleetwood (+125) – Not a lot of value here but after watching first-hand what he did for Europe on this track in the Ryder Cup I can’t help but slate Fleetwood on my card. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he’s on the podium.
- Longshot: Jason Day (+5000) – After spending his youth not quite understanding the true meaning of representing the green and gold, this older and wiser version of Jason Day is looking to make up for lost time.
- H2H: Shane Lowry (-110) over Viktor Hovland – As much a play against Hovland’s 2024 form as it is for Lowry and his passion for his country.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Ludvig Åberg (+1200) – I’m taking a page out of the Schauffele 2020 Olympic gold narrative; an emerging star using this venue as a stepping stone to major championship success. If we subscribe to the narrative that Åberg is just not ready to win a major and is still “learning” those ropes, this is an excellent transition. He’s been in contention at so many big events this year.
- Longshot: Nicolai Højgaard (+6600) – I’m leaning in hard on this whole “stepping stone to big wins” thing. It may seem like Højgaard has disappeared since the Masters, yet he's missed just one cut in his last seven events. The future of European Ryder Cup golf is great.
- Top 10: Corey Conners (+160) – An 80 in the third round of The Open Championship is about the only real blemish you can find for Conners in 2024. He is yet to miss a cut this year (19 events) and boasts three top 10s in his last six starts.
- H2H: Rory McIlroy (-130) over Jon Rahm – If Rory doesn’t get on the podium this week, I think he’ll be very close.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Collin Morikawa (+1100) – I’m going back to the Morikawa well this week. I think a wild change of tournament scenery like the Olympics may be just what Morikawa needs to perform on Sunday. An amazing season that will be forgotten if he doesn’t win down the stretch, might just be saved by bringing home gold for Team USA.
- Top 10: Corey Conners (+160) – I strongly considered Conners outright as he continues to be one of the best ball strikers on TOUR, a skill needed at Le Golf National. The Canadians will be hungry to make a splash before a big Presidents Cup this fall, and Conners, the best of the bunch, will lead the way for our neighbors up north.
- Longshot: Matthieu Pavon (+6600) – Can the hometown hero show up for the host country this week? If the pressure doesn’t hurt him, he may just thrive in this environment having all the fans on his side. He’s too talented of a golfer not to be considered in this position.
- H2H: Corey Conners (-110) vs Alex Noren – I know Noren has had a good season going, but he is not even close to Corey Conners as a golfer. If they both bring their best stuff, Conners laps him this week. Add in the Canadian golf revolution mentality and this may just be an easy win.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, July 30. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|Expert
|Who will medal?
|Gold medal pick
|Comment
|Rob Bolton
|Gold: Xander Schauffele
Silver: Scottie Scheffler
Bronze: Rory McIlroy
|Xander Schauffele
|Schauffele always has been a beast in limited-field, no-cut competition – a record that includes a gold medal in 2021 – and now he’s a two-time major champion.
|Sean Martin
|Gold: Collin Morikawa
Silver: Ludvig Åberg
Bronze: Tom Kim
|Collin Morikawa
|His Instagram feed reveals his passion for the Olympics and he’s coming off a close call in Tokyo three years ago, where he lost a playoff for the bronze. All that’s lacking in his 2024 is a win. He has 14 top-25s in 18 starts, including seven top-10s. His skill set is perfect for Le Golf National. He ranks fourth in Driving Accuracy and he’s third in Distance from Edge of Fairway, showing that his misses don’t stray far from the short grass, which is important for this penal course in the Paris suburbs.
|Mike Glasscott
|Gold: Jon Rahm
Silver: Tommy Fleetwood
Bronze: Victor Perez
|Jon Rahm
|Nothing wrong with a bit of continental, contrarian flair! Rahm will look for more success on the course where he beat Tiger Woods in Ryder Cup singles back in 2018.
|Christian Skaret
|Gold: Tommy Fleetwood
Silver: Xander Schauffele
Bronze: Shane Lowry
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Begrudgingly dove back into 2018 Ryder Cup performances while sifting through the field for picks. Fleetwood and Molinari gouged the US team around Le Golf National. He'll return to some fond memories, but the defending gold medalist from Tokyo (Schauffele) will nip at his heels.
|Cameron Morfit
|Gold: Scottie Scheffler
Silver: Tommy Fleetwood
Bronze: Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Nothing like the Olympic spirit to reignite the flame for the game’s best player.
|Brett Jungles
|Gold: Scottie Scheffler
Silver: Ludvig Åberg
Bronze: Tommy Fleetwood
|Scottie Scheffler
|Who else to best this star-studded field for gold? Scottie adds another color to his wearable trophy case.
Golfbet Experts standings
|Name
|Overall
|Winner
|Top 10
|H2H
|Matt DelVecchio
|-18.22u
|-30u
|+11.23u
|+0.55u
|Ben Everill
|-21.02u
|-25.5u
|-4.42u
|+8.9u
|Chris Breece
|-28.22u
|-25u
|-1.12u
|-2.1u
|Will Gray
|-29.05u
|-25u
|-2u
|-2.05u
