Expert Picks: Olympics

Winner: Collin Morikawa (+1100) – I’m going back to the Morikawa well this week. I think a wild change of tournament scenery like the Olympics may be just what Morikawa needs to perform on Sunday. An amazing season that will be forgotten if he doesn’t win down the stretch, might just be saved by bringing home gold for Team USA.

Top 10: Corey Conners (+160) – I strongly considered Conners outright as he continues to be one of the best ball strikers on TOUR, a skill needed at Le Golf National. The Canadians will be hungry to make a splash before a big Presidents Cup this fall, and Conners, the best of the bunch, will lead the way for our neighbors up north.

Longshot: Matthieu Pavon (+6600) – Can the hometown hero show up for the host country this week? If the pressure doesn’t hurt him, he may just thrive in this environment having all the fans on his side. He’s too talented of a golfer not to be considered in this position.