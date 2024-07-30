Sleeper Picks: Olympics

Matti Schmid (+220) … My heart was to reserve this bet for Victor Perez, the other Frenchman in the field. (Matthieu Pavon appears in the Power Rankings.) However, Perez is just +125, so my head pivoted to the 26-year-old German. Schmid rides roller coasters, so he’s among the more obvious among up-and-comers for whom an extension of form is expected when he’s near the crest of the hill. He hasn’t rested since a T15 at the KLM Open six weeks ago, but he’s managed a pair of top 15s among five cuts made. The best of the bunch was a T12 on Sunday at the 3M Open. Although he’s crossed the Atlantic Ocean five times in the last two months, he’s young enough not to allow any fatigue get the best of him, and especially not while representing his country in a competition like this one. The bonus is that he’s made four starts at Le Golf National with a personal-best T16 in what was a much bigger field in 2019.