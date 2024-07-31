Bolton: Look to Hideki Matsuyama for strong showing at Olympics
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
The men’s Olympic golf competition is unofficial. There’s no prize money, and – in the context of the PGA TOUR – it’s an off-week, with no FedExCup points awarded.
But there’s money to be made in our world.
Like we do at Golfbet every week, there’s a buffet of preview material giving you reasons to put action on the action, and this week is no different. And even better, our favorite windfall is in play.
If you’ve been chomping at the betting boards to reinvest in Scottie Scheffler, the nuance of the Games is irrelevant. As of Wednesday morning, he was +400 at BetMGM to win the gold medal.
Those odds have become his standard, and that’s OK because he’s been outpacing the market with his results. In 16 TOUR starts in 2024, he’s won six times for an aggregate of +2800. Keeping it simple, you’d be up $1200 if you bet $100 per start. Through his putting woes, becoming a father, spending a few hours in jail and witnessing a protest, he’s been the gift that’s kept on giving. So, continue to devote at least one unit with him as your outright.
PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf is off until the Wyndham Championship, but bettors still have a deadline for some of their favorite markets once the tournament starts.
The opening round of the Games at Le Golf National is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. local time on Thursday. That’s 3 a.m. on the East Coast in the U.S. and midnight on the West Coast. We just went through this adjustment with the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship, so you probably still have one of the alarms on your mobile device dedicated to that fortnight.
Weather
Considering the uncontrollable while threading the needle of time, it’s a coup that conditions will be favorable throughout. Moderate-at-worst rushes of wind will be noticeable on Thursday and clouds will shroud the sun on the weekend, but Le Golf National will be able to present its best self. This is to say that there’s no discernable edge or penalty.
Power Rankings wild card
Hideki Matsuyama (+160 = Top 10) … Turn the clock back to 2021 for a moment. When Matsuyama broke through at the Masters, he became the first male golfer from Japan to win a major. Seven months later, he prevailed at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his native country. As impressive and momentous as those achievements were, a medal got away at the Olympics in between, also in Japan. He was among the six victims of the playoff for bronze. While homeland redemption isn’t possible in France this week, the 32-year-old has earned his way back into a position to avenge defeat. Since his win at The Genesis Invitational in February, he’s added four top 10s.
Other notables
Wyndham Clark (+700 = Top 5) … If it looks strange that I’d endorse anyone not in the Power Rankings for this finish, the settings on your glowing rectangle are fine. The thing is, like all factors contributing to the analysis, they’re always golfer-specific. The three-time PGA TOUR winner has been all or nothing in 2024. He’s won once, finished second twice and T3 another time. They’re among six top 10s while none of his other 11 starts resulted in a top 25. With four rounds guaranteed at Le Golf National, a small field, and the not-so-insignificant fact that he might have a chip on his shoulder as the forgotten American in it, leaning into another pop of a performance has considerable merit.
Byeong Hun An (+275 = Top 10) … There’s a lot more depth to this field than you might anticipate given that the 60 spots are spread across 32 countries, so while these odds feel short, by comparison to others in the vicinity, his firepower validates the reach. He’s connected for five top 10s this year and a pair of top 20s in the majors. And should he rise for a podium finish, he wouldn’t be the first or even the second medalist in his immediate family. Both of his parents medaled in table tennis in the Olympics in their native South Korea in 1988.
Tap-ins
NOTE: Not everything needs a setup. For a variety of reasons, these lines are too enticing to ignore.
- PARLAY: Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler (+210 = Both to Finish Inside the Top 5)
- PARLAY: Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka (+450 = Both to Finish Inside the Top 10)
- PARLAY: Corey Conners – top Canadian, and Jon Rahm – top European (+650)
- Keita Nakajima (+175 = Top 20)
- Joaquin Niemann (+138 = Top 10)
- Victor Perez (+125 = Top 20)
- Kristoffer Ventura (+300 = Top 20)
