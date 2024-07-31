Bolton: Look to Hideki Matsuyama for strong showing at Olympics

Wyndham Clark (+700 = Top 5) … If it looks strange that I’d endorse anyone not in the Power Rankings for this finish, the settings on your glowing rectangle are fine. The thing is, like all factors contributing to the analysis, they’re always golfer-specific. The three-time PGA TOUR winner has been all or nothing in 2024. He’s won once, finished second twice and T3 another time. They’re among six top 10s while none of his other 11 starts resulted in a top 25. With four rounds guaranteed at Le Golf National, a small field, and the not-so-insignificant fact that he might have a chip on his shoulder as the forgotten American in it, leaning into another pop of a performance has considerable merit.