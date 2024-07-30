Olympics betting: Yes, you can bet on golf for 2024 Paris Games
Written by Birches Health @BirchesHealth
Editor’s note: Birches Health is a leading national provider of Responsible Gaming resources and Problem Gambling treatment, offering clinical care from the comfort of home covered by insurance and state government funding.
The 2024 Olympic Games are already underway in Paris, and the world’s top golfers have arrived in France. The men’s golf competition is set to begin Thursday, Aug. 1 at Le Golf National. The field features 60 players who earned the opportunity through a selection process based on Official World Golf Rankings. There is a maximum of four players from any one country, so the United States will be represented by Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark.
Golf at the Olympics dates back to 1900, but this will be just the fifth edition of the competition. After two playings, in 1900 and 1904, it was discontinued until 2016 when it was revitalized at the Rio Games, where Justin Rose won gold. Xander Schauffele then captured the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Full list of recent Olympic golf medal winners:
|Games
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|2016 Rio
|Justin Rose (GBR)
|Henrik Stenson (SWE)
|Matt Kuchar (USA)
|2021 Tokyo
|Xander Schauffele (USA)
|Rory Sabbatini (SVK)
|C.T. Pan (TPE)
The format is a 72-hole (no cut) stroke-play competition, with a unique twist worth mentioning. Since three Olympic medals are on the line, potential ties for second (silver) and/or third place (bronze) also need to be decided by a playoff. At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, C.T. Pan won the bronze medal after emerging victorious from a thrilling seven-man playoff.
Can I bet on golf at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris?
Yes, you can bet on Olympic golf if you are old enough and in a state that offers regulated sports betting on the Olympics. However, of the 38 states that have legalized sports betting, only 33 of them allow betting on the Olympics. Those include: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
The five locations that usually have sports betting offerings, but do not allow wagering on the Olympics are: Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C.
Along with location restrictions, there are also age minimums. Almost all of the 33 states listed above have an age requirement of 21, but Kentucky and Wyoming have a minimum age of 18 years old.
Who is favored to win the gold medal?
The current odds (subject to change) at BetMGM Sportsbook for the gold medal in the men’s golf competition feature six players in the top tier:
- Scottie Scheffler (USA): +400
- Xander Schauffele (USA): +550
- Rory McIlroy (IRE): +850
- Collin Morikawa (USA): +1100
- Jon Rahm (ESP): +1100
- Ludvig Åberg (SWE): +1200
Responsible Gaming resources and Problem Gambling treatment
If you are going to bet on Olympic golf or any other event, it’s critical to first familiarize yourself with Responsible Gaming best practices:
But even if you are betting responsibly, there’s a chance that someone you know may not be, so it’s also important to know where to turn if help may be needed. Birches Health offers best-in-class treatment from a team of specially trained counselors, all from the comfort of home. After a full assessment to determine the best course of action, Birches clinicians will craft a custom care plan tailored to meet each person’s needs. Sessions are all virtual, which allows for more schedule flexibility and ease of accessibility.
There are different options for how to take the first step with Birches Health. You can call 833-483-3838 or email hello@bircheshealth.com to get in touch with the team of Birches care specialists. Alternatively, you can refer someone else to get help or take a free self-assessment by clicking those links.