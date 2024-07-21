PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

What is playoff format for golf at 2024 Paris Olympics?

1 Min Read

Olympic Golf

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Golf is welcomed back to the Olympic stage for the third time this summer at Le Golf National just outside of Paris. The Olympic golf competition will be contested over four rounds of stroke play on both the men's and women's sides.

    If two or more players finish atop the leaderboard with the same score after four rounds, those players will play an additional "playoff" hole to break the tie. If after the first playoff hole two or more players remain tied, a second playoff hole will be contested, and so on, until a champion is crowned.

    Unique to golf at the Olympics, however, is that ties must be broken not just to determine a winner, but also - if necessary - to determine the silver and/or bronze medalists. If player X finishes in the gold-medal position with a score of 12-under, but players Y and Z finish tied for second at 11-under, players Y and Z will compete in a playoff to determine who takes silver and who takes bronze. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Chinese Tapei's C.T. Pan snagged the bronze medal in a seven-man playoff — which included Rory McIlroy — over four holes.

