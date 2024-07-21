What is playoff format for golf at 2024 Paris Olympics?

Unique to golf at the Olympics, however, is that ties must be broken not just to determine a winner, but also - if necessary - to determine the silver and/or bronze medalists. If player X finishes in the gold-medal position with a score of 12-under, but players Y and Z finish tied for second at 11-under, players Y and Z will compete in a playoff to determine who takes silver and who takes bronze. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Chinese Tapei's C.T. Pan snagged the bronze medal in a seven-man playoff — which included Rory McIlroy — over four holes.