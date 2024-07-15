PGA TOUR releases 2024 FedExCup Fall schedule
FedExCup Fall schedule includes stops in five U.S. states, Japan, Mexico and Bermuda.
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR today announced its schedule for the 2024 FedExCup Fall, consisting of eight official PGA TOUR events that serve as the final chance for players to secure or improve their status for the 2025 FedExCup Season.
The 2024 FedExCup Fall will finalize top 125 eligibility for the next season, providing exempt status for Full-Field Events, as well as a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship. The significant benefits to winning during the FedExCup Fall include a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, 500 FedExCup points, entry to the season-opening The Sentry, THE PLAYERS and eligibility into major championships that have invited PGA TOUR winners in the past. Players who finish No. 70 or better in the FedExCup standings through the 2024 TOUR Championship are exempt for the 2025 season, with players ranked Nos. 1 through 50 also being exempt into all Signature Events for 2025. Players ranked No. 51 and beyond will carry their FedExCup Points from the Regular Season and first FedExCup Playoffs event into the FedExCup Fall and will continue to accumulate FedExCup Points to finalize eligibility for the 2025 season. As part of the Aon Next 10, players ranked Nos. 51-60 through the FedExCup Fall earn their way into two early-season 2025 Signature Events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
“With more at stake than ever before, the 2023 FedExCup Fall produced compelling storylines and meaningful competition from start to finish,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR Chief Competitions Officer. “As we approach year two of the FedExCup Fall, we appreciate the continued commitment and support of all our title sponsors and tournament organizers in working together to produce an exciting conclusion to the 2024 golf calendar.”
The FedExCup Fall begins at the Napa Valley Golf Championship (Sept. 9-15) before taking a two-week hiatus, during which the 15th Presidents Cup (Sept. 23-29) will be contested. The United States and Captain Jim Furyk will face the International Team and Captain Mike Weir at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Upon conclusion of the Presidents Cup comes a four-week stretch of tournaments in October, beginning with the Sanderson Farms Championship (Sept. 30-Oct. 6). The inaugural Black Desert Championship (Oct. 7-13) follows in the Greater Zion Region of Utah. The tournament is one of two professional golf events coming to Black Desert Resort, which will also host an LPGA event in 2025. The par-72 Black Desert Resort Golf Course was designed by Phil Smith and the late Tom Weiskopf, the final design from the World Golf Hall of Fame 2024 inductee.
Following the PGA TOUR’s first trip to Utah since 1963 is the Shriners Children’s Open (Oct. 14-20) in Las Vegas and the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (Oct. 21-27) at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. After a one-week break, the FedExCup Fall resumes with the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 4-10) at El Cardonal at Diamante, a Tiger Woods-designed golf course. The FedExCup Fall concludes with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Nov. 11-17) and The RSM Classic (Nov. 18-24), where eligibility will be finalized for the 2025 PGA TOUR Season.
Below is a recap of the 2023 FedExCup Fall winners:
- Sahith Theegala’s maiden PGA TOUR win at the Napa Valley Golf Championship came after several near misses over his first two seasons on TOUR. The California-born golfer hoisted the winner’s trophy in front of more than 35 friends and family.
- Luke List won the Sanderson Farms Championship in a five-way playoff.
- With his repeat victory at the Shriners Children’s Open, Tom Kim (21 years, 3 months, 24 days) became the youngest three-time winner on the PGA TOUR since Tiger Woods.
- Collin Morikawa captured the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for his first TOUR title since the 2021 Open Championship and first worldwide victory since the 2021 DP World Tour Championship.
- Erik van Rooyen dedicated his World Wide Technology Championship victory to best friend Jon Trasamar, who would pass away less than two weeks later at the age of 33 after a battle with Stage 4 melanoma.
- At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Camilo Villegas won for the first time since the 2014 Wyndham Championship, ending a drought of 9 years, 2 months and 26 days. In 2020, Villegas and his wife Maria lost their 22-month-old daughter, Mia, after a four-month battle with brain and spine tumors. After his win, Villegas said: “Life has given me so many great things and, in the process, it kicks my butt too. My little one up there is watching.” After finishing the PGA TOUR Regular Season outside the top 200, Villegas earned a two-year TOUR exemption with his victory.
- Rookie Ludvig Åberg, the first player to earn PGA TOUR status directly from PGA TOUR University, won on both the DP World Tour (Omega European Masters) and the PGA TOUR (The RSM Classic) less than six months after turning professional at the RBC Canadian Open in June.
All eight FedExCup Fall events will be televised on Golf Channel and Peacock, with PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ providing featured group coverage on Thursday and Friday for the five U.S. domestic events.
The PGA TOUR’s Challenge Season, consisting of three events, will follow the FedExCup Fall: the Hero World Challenge (Dec. 2-8), hosted by Tiger Woods; the mixed-team Grant Thornton Invitational (Dec. 9-15), an event co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and LPGA; and the PNC Championship (Dec. 16-22). All three Challenge Season events will be televised on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock.