PGA TOUR releases 2024 FedExCup Fall schedule

The 2024 FedExCup Fall will finalize top 125 eligibility for the next season, providing exempt status for Full-Field Events, as well as a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship. The significant benefits to winning during the FedExCup Fall include a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, 500 FedExCup points, entry to the season-opening The Sentry, THE PLAYERS and eligibility into major championships that have invited PGA TOUR winners in the past. Players who finish No. 70 or better in the FedExCup standings through the 2024 TOUR Championship are exempt for the 2025 season, with players ranked Nos. 1 through 50 also being exempt into all Signature Events for 2025. Players ranked No. 51 and beyond will carry their FedExCup Points from the Regular Season and first FedExCup Playoffs event into the FedExCup Fall and will continue to accumulate FedExCup Points to finalize eligibility for the 2025 season. As part of the Aon Next 10, players ranked Nos. 51-60 through the FedExCup Fall earn their way into two early-season 2025 Signature Events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.