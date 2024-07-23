DraftKings preview: Experience is paramount at TPC Twin Cities
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads back stateside this week to Minnesota for the 3M Open. TPC Twin Cities will be the host course for the sixth consecutive year, and measures as a 7,431-yard par 71 with Bentgrass greens.
Given that it’s a week following a major, the field is a bit weaker than usual. Having said that, former champion Tony Finau will be teeing it up, while being joined by the likes of Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia and Sam Burns.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Tony Finau ($10,500)
Finau is a really easy click this week, especially at this cheap $10,500 price tag. He’s head and shoulders the best player in this field and is having a massive 2024 season. Despite missing the cut last week at Royal Troon — a track that proved to be difficult for many of the world’s best — Finau had been on a run of three straight top-eight finishes.
Finau absolutely loves TPC Twin Cities, having played the 3M Open each of the first five years it’s been held. In that time, Finau has failed to finish worse than T28, while posting a win (2022), a T3 and a T7.
Over the past 24 rounds in this field, Finau ranks No. 1 in SG: Total, SG: Approach and SG: Around-the-Green, while sitting third in SG: Tee-to-Green. He’s in a prime bounce-back spot after last week’s poor showing and is the best play on the board in all formats.
Emiliano Grillo ($8,500)
Grillo is another golfer who absolutely loves TPC Twin Cities. He’s played this event four times while posting finishes of T3, T2 and T10 in three of those starts. Only Lee Hodges, Tony Finau and Kevin Streelman have gained more strokes from tee to green than the Argentinian at this course, while only Finau and Hodges have gained more total strokes.
Grillo is coming off a respectable T43 finish at The Open last week and has now made the cut in 13 of his past 16 starts overall. While his recent form has not been anything to write home about, a trip back to Blaine, Minnesota might be just what the doctor ordered to get Grillo back on track.
While he is priced up a bit, he’s one of the most talented ball-strikers in this field and the course history is too strong to ignore.
Lee Hodges ($8,200)
Some people in this industry scoff at how much course history actually matters, but professional golfers are not robots. So, if for some reason we see them playing well year-over-year at the same course, there’s usually a reason for it.
Hodges fits that mold here at TPC Twin Cities, as he finished T16 in his first 3M start back in 2022, while then winning this event last year by a whopping seven strokes over J.T. Poston, Martin Laird and Kevin Streelman. The win was the first of Hodges’ career, and he did it on the back of a complete ball-striking clinic, gaining 9.22 strokes on approach and 1.9 more off-the-tee.
Hodges has not had the best 2024 season to date, but he does have six top-25 finishes and has made the cut in six of his past seven starts. I will gladly go right back to the defending champion this week, even at this elevated $8,200 salary.
