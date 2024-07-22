Odds Outlook: Tony Finau tops charts with FedExCup Playoffs in view

Looking for his first victory since the spring of 2023 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Sam Burns (+1800) runs as second choice this week at the top of the BetMGM Sportsbook. The 30th-ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings peeled off a stretch of T15 or better in four events, cumulating with T9 at the U.S. Open before cooling off with T55 at the Travelers and T31 at The Open Championship. The recent new father returns to the Par-71, 7,431-yard layout designed originally by Arnold Palmer for the first time since 2020 and will look to extend his solid play in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Cashing T7 on debut in 2019, he followed with T32 in 2020 and has posted four of eight rounds at 66 or better.