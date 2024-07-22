DFS Dish: Billy Horschel looking to build off Open success at TPC Twin Cities

Justin Suh ($6,700): Making his third start after cashing in his first two 3M Opens, I don’t have to worry about mindset or learning the course. The 2024 season has not been one to remember for the former USC Trojan, but he’s has flashed recently. Missing the cut in Kentucky, he opened with 65 before crashing out with 74 on Friday. At the Barracuda, he posted minus one point on Thursday before racking up 40 points over the last three rounds for T11, his best finish this year. Finding some heat with low ownership rarely hurts in this format.