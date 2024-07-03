Brought to you by
Action Report: Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth popular picks ahead of John Deere Classic
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The PGA TOUR heads to TPC Deere Run this week for the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
When it comes to golf betting at the BetMGM online sportsbook, no player is an overwhelming favorite, but several are drawing significant action.
As of Wednesday, Sungjae Im, who has the best odds to win at +1200, is drawing the highest handle (14.1%) on the third-most tickets (7%).
Im’s best finish at this event in two appearances is a T26 back in 2019, but he’s coming off a T3 at the Travelers. He also has three top-10 finishes in his last four starts.
Plenty of birdies will be made at TPC Deere Run, and Im can make them in bunches.
Jordan Spieth (+2200) is another popular pick, making his first appearance at the event since winning in 2015.
Spieth is pulling in the most tickets (8.5%) and the second-most handle (7.5%).
The results haven’t been there for Spieth of late (no top-25s in his last nine starts), but he’ll have good vibes this week as he also won the event in 2013, which was his first career win on the PGA TOUR.
Fresh off his runner-up finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week, Aaron Rai (+1800) is accounting for the second-most tickets (7.3%) and third-most handle (6.6%).
Im, Spieth and Rai are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current handle and tickets
Handle
1. Sungjae Im – 14.1%
2. Jordan Spieth – 7.5%
3. Aaron Rai – 6.6%
4. Sepp Straka – 6.6%
5. Denny McCarthy – 6.2%
Tickets
1. Jordan Spieth – 8.4%
2. Aaron Rai – 7.3%
3. Sungjae Im – 7%
4. Sepp Straka– 5%
5. Denny McCarthy – 5.2%
Straka (+1600, down from +2000) is the defending champion. He shot a final-round 62 to pick up the win.
McCarthy (+2200) has had back-to-back T6 finishes at this event, so it’s understandable why he’s drawing decent action.
