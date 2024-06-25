DraftKings preview: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Sticking with the theme of golfers who get up for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, look no further than Spaun. The Californian is just one of 11 golfers in this field to have played this event each of the first five years it’s been held, and he’s the only one of that cohort who’s made the cut in all five. Not only has he made the cut each time, but he’s yet to finish worse than T33 in that stretch while posting a T13 and T8 in two of those starts.