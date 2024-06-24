Odds Outlook: Tom Kim arrives as favorite at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Returning to his roots in the Northeast, Cameron Young (+1400) found the extra gear he had been missing since cashing T9 at the Masters. Becoming the 12th player on the PGA TOUR to post a sub-60 score with 59 in Round 3, the Scarborough, New York, native backed it up with 66 in Round 4 to hit the top 10 for the first time since early April. The big hitter will enjoy the accessible fairways and greens at Detroit Golf Club and has two additional par 5s to rack up Par-Breakers. The last time he was in the Motor City, he posted a 63 in Round 2, signed for 21-under and shared second place in his only visit in 2022. Remember, his 59 at TPC River Highlands did NOT set or match the course record. Jim Furyk posted 58 in 2016 and has that honor.