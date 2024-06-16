PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Points and payouts: Bryson DeChambeau wins $4.3M, Rory McIlroy picks up 400 FedExCup points at U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Bryson DeChambeau knows … how to win U.S. Opens.

    For the second time in five years, DeChambeau is the U.S. Open champion. He prevailed at Winged Foot Golf Club in the rescheduled 120th edition in September of 2020, and he did it again on Sunday at Pinehurst No. 2 in the 124th.

    DeChambeau posted 6-under 274 en route to both titles. After running away with a six-stroke margin en route to his breakthrough, he hung on by the narrowest of gaps this time to claim $4.3 million. He’s also secured exemptions into the next 10 U.S. Opens and the next five stagings of each of the other three majors.

    The 30-year-old was a respectful +1800 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. That shared the fifth-shortest odds with Viktor Hovland, who was among the notables who missed the cut.

    McIlroy also was chasing his second U.S. Open title (2011) and first win in a major in 10 years. Alas, he closed with three bogeys on the last four holes before landing at solo second for the second consecutive year. At +1100, he was second-shortest to Scottie Scheffler (+333) who settled at T41 and 14 strokes off DeChambeau’s pace.

    Patrick Cantlay (+5000) reemerged as a threat before finishing in a tie for third with Tony Finau (+5000). The duo checked up two back of the champ.

    Wyndham Clark was +6000 to defend his title and finished T56.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNEDEARNINGS
    1Bryson DeChambeau (+1800)274/ -6not eligible$4,300,000.00
    2Rory McIlroy (+1100)275/ -5400.000$2,322,000.00
    T3Patrick Cantlay (+5000)276/ -4337.500$1,229,051.00
    T3Tony Finau (+5000)276/ -4337.500$1,229,051.00
    5Matthieu Pavon (+35000)277/ -3300.000$843,765.00
    6Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)278/ -2275.000$748,154.00
    T7Russell Henley (+8000)279/ -1237.500$639,289.00
    T7Xander Schauffele (+1200)279/ -1237.500$639,289.00
    T9Sam Burns (+5000)280/ E180.000$502,391.00
    T9Corey Conners (+8000)280/ E180.000$502,391.00
    T9Davis Thompson (+30000)280/ E180.000$502,391.00
    T12Ludvig Åberg (+2000)281/ 1150.000$409,279.00
    T12Sergio Garcia (+15000)281/ 1not eligible$409,279.00
    T14Thomas Detry (+15000)282/ 2130.000$351,370.00
    T14Collin Morikawa (+1400)282/ 2130.000$351,370.00
    T16Akshay Bhatia (+15000)283/ 3115.000$299,218.00
    T16Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)283/ 3115.000$299,218.00
    T16Taylor Pendrith (+22500)283/ 3115.000$299,218.00
    T19Shane Lowry (+6600)284/ 4102.500$255,759.00
    T19Aaron Rai (+17500)284/ 4102.500$255,759.00
    T21Daniel Berger (+25000)285/ 585.000$203,607.00
    T21Max Greyserman (+75000)285/ 585.000$203,607.00
    T21Brian Harman (+10000)285/ 585.000$203,607.00
    T21Stephan Jaeger (+20000)285/ 585.000$203,607.00
    T21Min Woo Lee (+6600)285/ 585.000$203,607.00
    T26Zac Blair (+50000)286/ 657.500$153,281.00
    T26Tyrrell Hatton (+5500)286/ 657.500$153,281.00
    T26Tom Kim (+6600)286/ 657.500$153,281.00
    T26Chris Kirk (+25000)286/ 657.500$153,281.00
    T26Brooks Koepka (+2200)286/ 6not eligible$153,281.00
    T26Neal Shipley - a (+100000)286/ 6n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T32Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+15000)287/ 726.692$110,894.00
    T32Keegan Bradley (+8000)287/ 726.692$110,894.00
    T32Si Woo Kim (+10000)287/ 726.692$110,894.00
    T32Denny McCarthy (+12500)287/ 726.692$110,894.00
    T32J.T. Poston (+20000)287/ 726.692$110,894.00
    T32Isaiah Salinda (+10000)287/ 7n/a (non-member)$110,894.00
    T32Adam Scott (+12500)287/ 726.692$110,894.00
    T32Cameron Smith (+4000)287/ 7not eligible$110,894.00
    T32Sahith Theegala (+5000)287/ 726.692$110,894.00
    T41Frankie Capan III (+50000)288/ 8n/a (non-member)$72,305.00
    T41Harris English (+15000)288/ 816.500$72,305.00
    T41Emiliano Grillo (+35000)288/ 816.500$72,305.00
    T41Billy Horschel (+12500)288/ 816.500$72,305.00
    T41Tom McKibbin (+25000)288/ 8n/a (non-member)$72,305.00
    T41Scottie Scheffler (+333)288/ 816.500$72,305.00
    T41Jordan Spieth (+6600)288/ 816.500$72,305.00
    T41Tim Widing (+40000)288/ 8n/a (non-member)$72,305.00
    T41Luke Clanton - a (+100000)288/ 8n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T50Nicolai Højgaard (+20000)289/ 912.250$51,065.00
    T50Mark Hubbard (+30000)289/ 912.250$51,065.00
    T50Matt Kuchar (+40000)289/ 912.250$51,065.00
    T50Justin Lower (+50000)289/ 912.250$51,065.00
    54Nico Echavarria (+100000)290/ 1011.000$47,370.00
    55David Puig (+30000)291/ 11not eligible$46,501.00
    T56Brian Campbell (+75000)292/ 12n/a (non-member)$44,546.00
    T56Wyndham Clark (+6000)292/ 128.563$44,546.00
    T56Ryan Fox (+15000)292/ 128.563$44,546.00
    T56Seonghyeon Kim (+50000)292/ 128.563$44,546.00
    T56Ben Kohles (+50000)292/ 128.563$44,546.00
    T56Greyson Sigg (+50000)292/ 128.563$44,546.00
    T56Sepp Straka (+8000)292/ 128.563$44,546.00
    T56Adam Svensson (+30000)292/ 128.563$44,546.00
    T64Matthew Fitzpatrick (+4000)293/ 137.000$42,155.00
    T64Martin Kaymer (+20000)293/ 13not eligible$42,155.00
    T64Francesco Molinari (+75000)293/ 137.000$42,155.00
    T67Brendon Todd (+35000)294/ 146.375$41,069.00
    T67Cameron Young (+6600)294/ 146.375$41,069.00
    69Dean Burmester (+10000)295/ 15not eligible$40,417.00
    T70Brandon Wu (+40000)296/ 165.775$39,982.00
    T70Gunnar Broin - a (+100000)296/ 16n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    72Sam Bennett (+50000)297/ 17n/a (non-member)$39,548.00
    73Jackson Suber (+100000)298/ 18n/a (non-member)$39,113.00
    74Austin Eckroat (+20000)300/ 205.250$38,670.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.