Points and payouts: Bryson DeChambeau wins $4.3M, Rory McIlroy picks up 400 FedExCup points at U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Bryson DeChambeau knows … how to win U.S. Opens.
For the second time in five years, DeChambeau is the U.S. Open champion. He prevailed at Winged Foot Golf Club in the rescheduled 120th edition in September of 2020, and he did it again on Sunday at Pinehurst No. 2 in the 124th.
DeChambeau posted 6-under 274 en route to both titles. After running away with a six-stroke margin en route to his breakthrough, he hung on by the narrowest of gaps this time to claim $4.3 million. He’s also secured exemptions into the next 10 U.S. Opens and the next five stagings of each of the other three majors.
The 30-year-old was a respectful +1800 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. That shared the fifth-shortest odds with Viktor Hovland, who was among the notables who missed the cut.
McIlroy also was chasing his second U.S. Open title (2011) and first win in a major in 10 years. Alas, he closed with three bogeys on the last four holes before landing at solo second for the second consecutive year. At +1100, he was second-shortest to Scottie Scheffler (+333) who settled at T41 and 14 strokes off DeChambeau’s pace.
Patrick Cantlay (+5000) reemerged as a threat before finishing in a tie for third with Tony Finau (+5000). The duo checked up two back of the champ.
Wyndham Clark was +6000 to defend his title and finished T56.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|1
|Bryson DeChambeau (+1800)
|274/ -6
|not eligible
|$4,300,000.00
|2
|Rory McIlroy (+1100)
|275/ -5
|400.000
|$2,322,000.00
|T3
|Patrick Cantlay (+5000)
|276/ -4
|337.500
|$1,229,051.00
|T3
|Tony Finau (+5000)
|276/ -4
|337.500
|$1,229,051.00
|5
|Matthieu Pavon (+35000)
|277/ -3
|300.000
|$843,765.00
|6
|Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)
|278/ -2
|275.000
|$748,154.00
|T7
|Russell Henley (+8000)
|279/ -1
|237.500
|$639,289.00
|T7
|Xander Schauffele (+1200)
|279/ -1
|237.500
|$639,289.00
|T9
|Sam Burns (+5000)
|280/ E
|180.000
|$502,391.00
|T9
|Corey Conners (+8000)
|280/ E
|180.000
|$502,391.00
|T9
|Davis Thompson (+30000)
|280/ E
|180.000
|$502,391.00
|T12
|Ludvig Åberg (+2000)
|281/ 1
|150.000
|$409,279.00
|T12
|Sergio Garcia (+15000)
|281/ 1
|not eligible
|$409,279.00
|T14
|Thomas Detry (+15000)
|282/ 2
|130.000
|$351,370.00
|T14
|Collin Morikawa (+1400)
|282/ 2
|130.000
|$351,370.00
|T16
|Akshay Bhatia (+15000)
|283/ 3
|115.000
|$299,218.00
|T16
|Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)
|283/ 3
|115.000
|$299,218.00
|T16
|Taylor Pendrith (+22500)
|283/ 3
|115.000
|$299,218.00
|T19
|Shane Lowry (+6600)
|284/ 4
|102.500
|$255,759.00
|T19
|Aaron Rai (+17500)
|284/ 4
|102.500
|$255,759.00
|T21
|Daniel Berger (+25000)
|285/ 5
|85.000
|$203,607.00
|T21
|Max Greyserman (+75000)
|285/ 5
|85.000
|$203,607.00
|T21
|Brian Harman (+10000)
|285/ 5
|85.000
|$203,607.00
|T21
|Stephan Jaeger (+20000)
|285/ 5
|85.000
|$203,607.00
|T21
|Min Woo Lee (+6600)
|285/ 5
|85.000
|$203,607.00
|T26
|Zac Blair (+50000)
|286/ 6
|57.500
|$153,281.00
|T26
|Tyrrell Hatton (+5500)
|286/ 6
|57.500
|$153,281.00
|T26
|Tom Kim (+6600)
|286/ 6
|57.500
|$153,281.00
|T26
|Chris Kirk (+25000)
|286/ 6
|57.500
|$153,281.00
|T26
|Brooks Koepka (+2200)
|286/ 6
|not eligible
|$153,281.00
|T26
|Neal Shipley - a (+100000)
|286/ 6
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T32
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+15000)
|287/ 7
|26.692
|$110,894.00
|T32
|Keegan Bradley (+8000)
|287/ 7
|26.692
|$110,894.00
|T32
|Si Woo Kim (+10000)
|287/ 7
|26.692
|$110,894.00
|T32
|Denny McCarthy (+12500)
|287/ 7
|26.692
|$110,894.00
|T32
|J.T. Poston (+20000)
|287/ 7
|26.692
|$110,894.00
|T32
|Isaiah Salinda (+10000)
|287/ 7
|n/a (non-member)
|$110,894.00
|T32
|Adam Scott (+12500)
|287/ 7
|26.692
|$110,894.00
|T32
|Cameron Smith (+4000)
|287/ 7
|not eligible
|$110,894.00
|T32
|Sahith Theegala (+5000)
|287/ 7
|26.692
|$110,894.00
|T41
|Frankie Capan III (+50000)
|288/ 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$72,305.00
|T41
|Harris English (+15000)
|288/ 8
|16.500
|$72,305.00
|T41
|Emiliano Grillo (+35000)
|288/ 8
|16.500
|$72,305.00
|T41
|Billy Horschel (+12500)
|288/ 8
|16.500
|$72,305.00
|T41
|Tom McKibbin (+25000)
|288/ 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$72,305.00
|T41
|Scottie Scheffler (+333)
|288/ 8
|16.500
|$72,305.00
|T41
|Jordan Spieth (+6600)
|288/ 8
|16.500
|$72,305.00
|T41
|Tim Widing (+40000)
|288/ 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$72,305.00
|T41
|Luke Clanton - a (+100000)
|288/ 8
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T50
|Nicolai Højgaard (+20000)
|289/ 9
|12.250
|$51,065.00
|T50
|Mark Hubbard (+30000)
|289/ 9
|12.250
|$51,065.00
|T50
|Matt Kuchar (+40000)
|289/ 9
|12.250
|$51,065.00
|T50
|Justin Lower (+50000)
|289/ 9
|12.250
|$51,065.00
|54
|Nico Echavarria (+100000)
|290/ 10
|11.000
|$47,370.00
|55
|David Puig (+30000)
|291/ 11
|not eligible
|$46,501.00
|T56
|Brian Campbell (+75000)
|292/ 12
|n/a (non-member)
|$44,546.00
|T56
|Wyndham Clark (+6000)
|292/ 12
|8.563
|$44,546.00
|T56
|Ryan Fox (+15000)
|292/ 12
|8.563
|$44,546.00
|T56
|Seonghyeon Kim (+50000)
|292/ 12
|8.563
|$44,546.00
|T56
|Ben Kohles (+50000)
|292/ 12
|8.563
|$44,546.00
|T56
|Greyson Sigg (+50000)
|292/ 12
|8.563
|$44,546.00
|T56
|Sepp Straka (+8000)
|292/ 12
|8.563
|$44,546.00
|T56
|Adam Svensson (+30000)
|292/ 12
|8.563
|$44,546.00
|T64
|Matthew Fitzpatrick (+4000)
|293/ 13
|7.000
|$42,155.00
|T64
|Martin Kaymer (+20000)
|293/ 13
|not eligible
|$42,155.00
|T64
|Francesco Molinari (+75000)
|293/ 13
|7.000
|$42,155.00
|T67
|Brendon Todd (+35000)
|294/ 14
|6.375
|$41,069.00
|T67
|Cameron Young (+6600)
|294/ 14
|6.375
|$41,069.00
|69
|Dean Burmester (+10000)
|295/ 15
|not eligible
|$40,417.00
|T70
|Brandon Wu (+40000)
|296/ 16
|5.775
|$39,982.00
|T70
|Gunnar Broin - a (+100000)
|296/ 16
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|72
|Sam Bennett (+50000)
|297/ 17
|n/a (non-member)
|$39,548.00
|73
|Jackson Suber (+100000)
|298/ 18
|n/a (non-member)
|$39,113.00
|74
|Austin Eckroat (+20000)
|300/ 20
|5.250
|$38,670.00
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.