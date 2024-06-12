Prop Farm: Price doesn't matter when it comes to Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler has won five times in his last eight starts. Included in those five victories are THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters. He seems to save his very best for the biggest events. The other three of the five wins were at Signature Events. A win here this week would be Scheffler's third major championship at just 27 years old. With Scheffler it seems, the more difficult the test, the better are his chances of beating everyone else.