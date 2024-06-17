DFS Dish: Look to defending champ to star again at Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler ($12,500): Not even four rounds of 71 or worse can knock the Texan out of the top spot! TPC River Highlands will provide a different test this week off the tees and into the greens. The traditional parkland layout is protected by 4 inches of rough off the fairway and closely mown areas around the greens. I would be surprised if the five-time winner this season has another week struggling off the tee (T59 Fairways last week) and on Bent/Poa greens (70th Strokes Gained: Putting of 74 players making the cut). In his last six rounds at TPC River Highlands, he’s posted two rounds of 63 and two rounds of 65.