Sleeper Picks: Charles Schwab Challenge

Andrew Putnam (+5500) … Long-time readers of my contributions might recall the years when I cited age and total appearances beside every golfer in the Power Rankings for the Charles Schwab Challenge. It was the only tournament given that treatment because it was uncanny how close so many winners came to the bull’s-eye. In 2021, Jason Kokrak split the arrow with his victory in his seventh appearance and one week short of his 36th birthday, both of which the averages of the previous 19 to slip on the plaid jacket at Colonial Country Club for the first time. Sam Burns (2022) and Emiliano Grillo (2023) prevailed since, albeit much younger than the ages of many in the sample size, but Putnam is 35 and in his seventh appearance. Boom. A personal-best T3 in 2019 is one of three top 20s in the tournament. He’s recorded two top 10s among four top 20s this year and ranks 41st in greens in regulation, 27th in Strokes Gained: Putting, 10th in Scrambling, fifth in Bogey Avoidance and sixth in Par-4 Scoring, the last of which plays up on a stock par 70.