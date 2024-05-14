DraftKings preview: PGA Championship
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads to Louisville, Kentucky, this week for the PGA Championship, the second major of 2024. Valhalla Golf Club will be the host course and measures as a 7,609-yard par 71 with Bentgrass greens.
The field is stacked with all of the top 100 players in the world in attendance.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Rory McIlroy ($12,000)
Here we go again. McIlroy seems to have a proclivity for winning the week before a major championship, as he triumphed once again last week to take down the Wells Fargo Championship for a fourth time. It wasn’t even close, as he gained a whopping 15.64 strokes from tee to green and bested the field by five strokes — even with a double bogey on the 18th.
We now head back to Valhalla, the place of McIlroy’s last major win 10 years ago. Ironically enough, he also won the week prior to his PGA Championship victory that year as well.
Rory McIlroy, caddie conversation on No. 4 at Quail Hollow
After weeks of struggling to find form, the Northern Irishman has now won back-to-back starts and looks to be at the peak of his powers. Valhalla is a massive 7,600-yard course, and McIlroy’s biggest weapon — his driver — should help separate him from the field. There are very few players on earth who can go toe-to-toe with Scottie Scheffler right now, and McIlroy is certainly on the shortlist.
It’s not for the faint of heart because of what it does to the bottom of your lineups, but there are plenty of ways to jam in both Scheffler and McIlroy this week if you so choose. Having said that, for the sake of saving some salary, the 26-time PGA TOUR winner gets the nod at $12,000.
Byeong Hun An ($7,800)
Very quietly, An is putting together the best season of his PGA TOUR career. He went nuts again last week, posting a solo-third finish at Wells Fargo, which marked his fifth top-eight finish in 13 starts. An made a field-leading 23 birdies at Quail Hollow Club, which came one week after he made 22 birdies at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This man is dialed in right now.
Already having posted T16s at both the Masters and The Genesis Invitational, along with a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, An is well prepared for the test Valhalla will provide this week. At just $7,800, he’s one of the best values on the board.
Denny McCarthy ($6,300)
It’s time to stop doubting this man. McCarthy, despite his limitations off-the-tee, has really morphed himself into one of the PGA TOUR’s most consistent players. He has made the cut in 11 of his 12 starts this season, including a pair of top-six finishes and four additional top-28s. One of those top-six finishes came last week at an equally long Quail Hollow track, where McCarthy did his usual thing, gaining 4.92 strokes putting and 3.56 more around the green.
Denny McCarthy buries a 73-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo
McCarthy’s elite short game allows him to contend week in and week out, and especially at some of the game’s toughest courses. Through four PGA Championship appearances, McCarthy has failed to miss a cut, while posting his best career finish last year at Oak Hill with a T29.
This price is simply too cheap for the way he’s playing right now, and it allows you to jam in any stud you like at the top.
