Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy set pace in Kentucky for 106th PGA Championship

After a three-week absence awaiting and celebrating the birth of his first child, Scottie Scheffler (+450) will be the pro the rest of the field of 156 will try to chase down. The reigning Masters champion and four-time winner on TOUR this season will look to complete the first half of the Grand Slam. Beaten by only one player in his last five starts on TOUR, the only question for the Texan this week will be how quickly he can resume eviscerating the golf ball tee-to-green. Making his fifth PGA Championship appearance, he will look to add to his three top-10 paydays. Since 2020, he cashed in 14 of 15 major championships, with T23 being the worst payday of the lot.