Set your lineups for PGA Championship Fantasy game
1 Min Read
Written by Golfbet Staff @Golfbet
A major championship week means more opportunities in the betting and DFS space – and this week that also extends to fantasy golf.
In addition to the PGA TOUR fantasy game, the PGA Championship is also offering a standalone fantasy contest that is free to play and offers prize packages for the top performers.
PGA Championship Fantasy calls for users to make a five-man roster for this week’s action at Valhalla Golf Club, with individual performances scored hole-by-hole based on a modified Stableford format:
- Albatross: +10 points earned
- Eagle: +6
- Birdie: +3
- Par: +1
- Bogey: -1
- Double bogey or worse: -3
Fantasy players will create five-man rosters based on the following player categories:
- Past PGA champion
- American player
- International player
Member from the Corebridge Financial Team of 20 PGA professionals
The fifth category will be a wild card, where users can choose any player in the field. They’ll also have the flexibility to switch out their wild card selection after the conclusion of each round this week in Kentucky. The catch? New wild card selections must start the subsequent round outside the top 10 and ties in the tournament standings.
Rosters will lock as opening-round play begins on Thursday, but users that have already submitted rosters can make adjustments by adding players that have not yet teed off at Valhalla.
Players can create a private group to compete against friends and family or simply test their roster management skills against the masses. Prizes are available to U.S. residents ages 21 and over, and the tiebreaker question will be total number of birdies made for the entire event – so get out the calculator and make your picks ahead of the opening round!