DraftKings preview: Wells Fargo Championship

Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, this week for the Wells Fargo Championship. Quail Hollow Club will be the host course, and measures as a massive 7,558-yard par 71 with Poa Trivialis overseeded grass greens.
We have another Signature Event on the docket this week and are one week out from the second major of the year, the PGA Championship. Everyone who qualified for this event will be in the field this week outside of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is getting ready for the birth of his first child, and Ludvig Åberg, who is resting his knee.
Other than that, nearly all of the world’s top 50 golfers will be teeing it up this week, led at the top by Rory McIlroy and of course last year’s winner, Wyndham Clark.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Wyndham Clark ($10,500)
The defending champion comes into this week playing some of his best golf of the season, having finished T3 or better in three of his past five starts. The nice part about that is in two of those starts (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, THE PLAYERS Championship) Clark finished runner-up to Scheffler, who as previously mentioned, is not in the field this week.
With Scheffler not in the field, it means Clark ranks No. 1 in Strokes Gained: Total over the past 24 and 16 rounds. Clark has done his best work at these Signature Events dating back to last season, finishing T15 or better eight times, including two wins in that stretch.
Clark sitting $1,300 less than McIlroy this week does not sit well with me, and I think there’s a nice value opportunity here.
Byeong Hun An ($8,100)
An is quietly having a fantastic 2024 season. He finished T4 last week at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which marked his fourth top-10 finish of the season already in 12 starts. His history at Quail Hollow is nothing to write home about, but he does have strong history at some comp courses, including Bay Hill, where he finished T8 earlier this season.
An is also a massive scorer, ranking sixth in this field over the past 24 rounds in birdies made. In that same timeframe, he ranks No. 1 in the field in driving distance, which will be another advantage for him this week, as Quail Hollow is one of the longest courses on the PGA TOUR.
With a guaranteed four rounds this week, An is likely to rank near the top half of the field in Draftkings points and is, of course, a threat to finish top 10. You can’t ask for much more at $8,100.
Stephan Jaeger ($7,500)
After a missed cut at the Masters, Jaeger has bounced back nicely over his past two starts at the RBC Heritage and THE CJ CUP, finishing T20 and T18, respectively. Jaeger is having his best season as a professional in 2024, having bagged his first-career PGA TOUR victory at the Texas Children’s Houston Open back in March, while posting two other top-three finishes as well. One of those top threes came at Torrey Pines back in January at the Farmers Insurance Open, which is a nice comp course to Quail Hollow.
Jaeger finished T27 at this event last year, which was his best performance at this course to date. He ranked seventh in the field in SG: Tee-to-Green and 11th in SG: Ball-striking during that performance, and with the clear improvements he’s made to his game this year, he’s an absolute threat to contend this week. Sign me up at $7,500.
