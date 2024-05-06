Odds Outlook: Quail Hollow specialist Rory McIlroy leads odds board for Wells Fargo Championship

Last May, Ludvig Åberg (+1100) and his Texas Tech teammates were preparing for the NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals. This May, the 24-year-old runner-up at the Masters is the third choice in an elite, 70-man field competing for a $20 million purse on the PGA TOUR. The fourth-longest course (so far) on the PGA TOUR this season at 7,558 yards (Par-71), Quail Hollow Club will accentuate his strengths off the tee and into the greens. After beginning the season in Hawaii with paydays of T47 and T30, the Swede has racked up eight top-25 or better finishes in a row, including solo second at the Masters and T10 at the previous Signature Event at the RBC Heritage.