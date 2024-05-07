Benny and the Bets: Can Quail Hollow identify the next star… again?

Tommy Fleetwood (+2500): It seems almost frivolous to have Fleetwood on this list given he’s clearly a proven winner with seven DP World Tour titles to his name – including one in January of this year – but the fact remains he is devoid of a PGA TOUR win. At just 33, Fleetwood still has time to have a big surge in his career and a win on the TOUR could be the kick-starter to that. Ask yourself how surprised you would be if Fleetwood was to do the same double Clark did last year? I wouldn’t. He has three career top-5s in U.S. Opens, including a T5 last season. He’s also coming off a T3 at the Masters recently and sits 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking.