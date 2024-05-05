See who qualified for Wells Fargo Championship via Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5
Kevin Tway began the year with limited PGA TOUR status as a past champion, after finishing outside the top 150 on last year’s FedExCup.
Now he’ll tee it up at the Wells Fargo Championship, a Signature Event, amidst a star-studded lineup at Quail Hollow Club. It’s a sign of how quickly fortunes can change in this game.
In addition to the top 50 on the prior year’s FedExCup standings, the current season’s hottest players can qualify for Signature Events via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5. Several pros with deserved star power earned their spot at the Wells Fargo via the Aon Next 10 – like Ludvig Åberg, Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas – but the format also offers chances for players currently in form.
Enter Tway, who finished No. 154 on last year’s FedExCup Fall standings, meaning limited opportunities for 2024. But the Aon Swing 5 for the Wells Fargo comprised the Corales Puntacana Championship, Zurich Classic of New Orleans and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – correlating with Tway’s recent run of form. Tway, 35, earned a spot at the Corales Puntacana on his number, and he finished third to earn a spot at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished ninth. (In between, he partnered with Kelly Kraft for a T11 at the Zurich Classic.)
That meant a fifth-place finish on the Aon Swing 5, and now Tway is perhaps the Wells Fargo Championship’s least likely qualifier.
No player moved inside the Aon Next 10 at THE CJ CUP, but the Aon Swing 5 featured a flurry of activity down the stretch in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner Taylor Pendrith moved atop the Aon Swing 5 with his breakthrough TOUR title, while runner-up Ben Kohles assumed the No. 2 spot, qualifying to compete at Quail Hollow in his adopted home state of North Carolina. Corales Puntacana winner Billy Horschel took the No. 3 spot, with Alex Noren moving to No. 4 on the strength of a final-round 65 for a third-place finish at THE CJ CUP. Noren will join his fellow Swede Åberg in the field at Quail Hollow.
Tway outlasted Chad Ramey, Wesley Bryan and Martin Trainer (Nos. 6-8 respectively) for the final spot on the Aon Swing 5. Unlike the latter three, Tway didn’t record a top-two finish during this latest series of events, but consistent play carried the day.
(Players inside the Official World Golf Ranking’s top 30 and current-year tournament winners also qualify for each Signature Event; several of the Aon Next 10 would have also qualified via these categories.)
Aon Next 10 standings for the Wells Fargo Championship:
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup Points
|1
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,509.67
|2
|Matthieu Pavon
|1,138.81
|3
|Shane Lowry
|1,003.48
|4
|Stephan Jaeger
|991.85
|5
|Will Zalatoris
|958.843
|6
|Akshay Bhatia
|941.024
|7
|Jake Knapp
|901.843
|8
|Justin Thomas
|842.167
|9
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|785.33
|10
|Austin Eckroat
|772.04
|11
|Peter Malnati
|734.033
|12
|Taylor Pendrith
|724.031
Aon Swing 5 standings for the Wells Fargo Championship:
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|1
|Taylor Pendrith
|565.531
|2
|Ben Kohles
|304.5
|3
|Billy Horschel
|300
|4
|Alex Noren
|209.787
|5
|Kevin Tway
|208.031
|6
|Chad Ramey
|167.167
|7
|Wesley Bryan
|165