See who qualified for Wells Fargo Championship via Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5

No player moved inside the Aon Next 10 at THE CJ CUP, but the Aon Swing 5 featured a flurry of activity down the stretch in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner Taylor Pendrith moved atop the Aon Swing 5 with his breakthrough TOUR title, while runner-up Ben Kohles assumed the No. 2 spot, qualifying to compete at Quail Hollow in his adopted home state of North Carolina. Corales Puntacana winner Billy Horschel took the No. 3 spot, with Alex Noren moving to No. 4 on the strength of a final-round 65 for a third-place finish at THE CJ CUP. Noren will join his fellow Swede Åberg in the field at Quail Hollow.