Odds Outlook: Texas hero Jordan Spieth favorite ahead of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Jason Day (+2000), the 2010 and 2023 champion, is back to defend for a second time. A victory this week would join him with K.H. Lee (+4500) as the only player to win this event twice in McKinney. Last year, he won by a shot and posted his first win since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, the site of next week’s Signature Event. The following week, the 2015 PGA Champion heads to Valhalla with the rest of the best in golf for the 106th PGA Championship. After cashing in the top 10 three times in his first five events of 2024, his best result in his next five was T18 at RBC Heritage two weeks ago.