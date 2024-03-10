Golfbet Recap: Scottie Scheffler rekindles putter, returns to winner’s circle at Bay Hill

I mentioned the putter. For the third day in a row, Scheffler gained strokes on the field with the flat stick – and it only got progressively better. He gained over half a stroke on the field on Friday, over 1.5 strokes on Saturday, and was ranked No. 1 in the field on Sunday, gaining over four shots on the field. The now two-time champ at Bay Hill had 11 one-putts on Sunday. His 66 was the low round of the day and one of only four rounds shot in the 60s of the 58 players in the field.