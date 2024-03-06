Action Report: Bettors love Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler ahead of Arnold Palmer Invitational
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The fourth of eight Signature Events takes place with the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard this week, bringing all the top players to Bay Hill Club & Lodge just outside Orlando, Florida.
And when it comes to golf betting, bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook are leaning on the two best players in the field.
As of Wednesday, Rory McIlroy (+900, down from +1000) and Scottie Scheffler (+650, down from +700) are the two most popular players.
McIlroy is pulling in the most handle (14.6%) on the most tickets (9.4%), while Scheffler has the second-most handle (10.8%) on the second-most tickets (8.9%).
Not only are the players No. 1 (Scheffler) and No. 2 (McIlroy) in the Official World Golf Rankings, but both have had tremendous success at Bay Hill.
McIlroy’s worst finish in his last seven appearances has been a T13. Those seven appearances include four top-fives, including a win in 2017.
Scheffler’s worst finish in three appearances has been a T15. He won the 2022 edition and finished T4 a year ago.
Bay Hill is a course that demands accuracy and distance off the tee, and these two players are among the best drivers on the PGA TOUR.
McIlroy, Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg (+2000) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
- Rory McIlroy – 14.6%
- Scottie Scheffler – 10.8%
- Ludvig Åberg – 6%
- Cameron Young – 5.2%
- Viktor Hovland – 4.7%
Tickets
- Rory McIlroy – 9.4%
- Scottie Scheffler – 8.9%
- Viktor Hovland – 6%
- Ludvig Åberg – 5.5%
- Patrick Cantlay – 4.2%
Åberg finished T24 last year as an amateur still playing collegiately at Texas Tech, but his ball striking feels like a good match for the course.
Hovland (+1400) has finished inside the top 10 here in the past two years, including a T2 in 2022.
Defending champion Kurt Kitayama (+7000) is drawing just 0.9% of the tickets and 0.7% of the handle.
