Odds Outlook: Former champ Scottie Scheffler opens as betting favorite at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Looking to follow his college teammate Austin Eckroat (+5000) into the winner’s circle in back-to-back weeks, Viktor Hovland (+1200) will look to break the streak of winners registering pre-tournament odds of +4000 or higher this season. Playing only the three Signature Events this season, the Norwegian is looking to produce his first top 10 in 2024. Ranked No. 4 in the OWGR, he has not rekindled the magic of back-to-back wins to close and win the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs. Cashing T10-T2 in his last two visits just outside Orlando, the Bermuda and the warmth of Florida could be the tonic that gets him back on track.