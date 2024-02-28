Golfbet Insider: Targeting key course conditions that impact Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beaches wagers

Kevin Streelman (+300 = Top 40) … After calling it quits during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open, his back was still too sore to peg it in his backyard at the WM Phoenix Open, so you know it was no joke. He’s 45 years of age, but back injuries are debilitating no matter what, so that he’s rested from competition for a month now must be a relief beyond the norm. It’s within that fresh restart that we should attach confidence, and it’s a bonus that he connected for top 40s at PGA National in his last two tries (2021, 2022).