Prop Farm: Eric Cole on the prop radar in Palm Beaches

Rasmus' brother Nicolai was one of the shorter-priced players last week in Mexico and was one of the leaders in ticket count at BetMGM. No matter which Højgaard, bettors are seemingly on board. Nicolai got off to a decent start in the Mexico Open at Vidanta but cooled off quickly and ended up finishing tied for 52nd. As for McIlroy, this will be his first time playing this event in six years. Cole has quite a bit of experience at PGA National outside of TOUR events and backed that up with a runner-up finish last season, losing in a playoff to Chris Kirk. Berger has played in three events to begin 2024 but missed roughly 18 months prior to this due to injury. He may be the biggest horse for this course however, with two straight fourth-place finishes in 2020 and 2022, and a runner-up in 2015.