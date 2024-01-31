Benny & the Bets: Embrace rise of longshots at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Par-4 Scoring has also been a big indicator of success, with nine of the last 10 winners being either first or second during their Pebble Beach triumph, and if you are looking for an inside baseball-type stat, it’s important to note the combatants usually face more shots with wedges under 125 yards than most weeks on TOUR. So those who can convert with the short clubs can thrive. The last 10 winners were all inside the top 12 of Birdie or Better % from less than 125 yards.