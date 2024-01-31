Golfbet Insider: Navigating a week with more questions than answers at Pebble Beach Golf Links

Maverick McNealy … This concludes McNealy Watch in this space, at least for now. He managed to eliminate the deficit on his Major Medical Extension at Torrey Pines. It means he’s exempt in the category for the remainder of the season and exempt into THE PLAYERS Championship. It was as close as it gets to a foregone conclusion given that he achieved the objective with seven starts that he didn’t need. His success means that C.T. Pan is now closest to fulfilling his terms on a medical extension . Pan has a dozen starts but needs only 56.440 FedExCup points to retain status. If he or any other golfer on a medical meets his terms before THE PLAYERS, he also will be exempt into the PGA TOUR’s flagship stop.