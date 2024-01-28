Maverick McNealy fulfills Major Medical Extension, secures TOUR card for 2024

From June to November 2023, McNealy took a competitive leave to treat a left shoulder injury. He tore a ligament last February, and the injury worsened after an early period of improvement. His rehab process included a mix of physical therapy, swing changes and even regenerative stem-cell treatments, among other components. McNealy made 21 TOUR starts last season — 19 before the hiatus, two afterward — finishing No. 127 on the FedExCup Fall standings. He was just 20.886 points shy of No. 125 Carl Yuan, marking the difference in points needed to retain exempt membership.