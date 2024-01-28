Maverick McNealy fulfills Major Medical Extension, secures TOUR card for 2024
Maverick McNealy fulfilled a Major Medical Extension with a T37 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which will allow him to play out of an exempt category for the remainder of the 2024 PGA TOUR season.
McNealy entered the Farmers with eight remaining starts to earn 15.986 FedExCup points (the equivalent of a solo 40th finish or better) and fulfill his Major Medical Extension. The Stanford alum earned 16.5 FedExCup points with his finish at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
From June to November 2023, McNealy took a competitive leave to treat a left shoulder injury. He tore a ligament last February, and the injury worsened after an early period of improvement. His rehab process included a mix of physical therapy, swing changes and even regenerative stem-cell treatments, among other components. McNealy made 21 TOUR starts last season — 19 before the hiatus, two afterward — finishing No. 127 on the FedExCup Fall standings. He was just 20.886 points shy of No. 125 Carl Yuan, marking the difference in points needed to retain exempt membership.
McNealy began 2024 with 10 available starts to earn 20.886 FedExCup points and fulfill the Major Medical Extension; he finished T57 at the Sony Open in Hawaii before missing the cut at The American Express. Despite a final-round 75 at Torrey Pines, McNealy fared well enough to check the box on his medical requirement.
Last year’s hiatus was a productive one for the California native. In addition to an effective rehab process, he passed the necessary exams to receive his private pilot’s license, took his instrument check ride in September and then he got married in December.
Now he has secured a job for the rest of 2024, with guaranteed access to all Full-Field Events after the WM Phoenix Open.