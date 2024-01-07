Sungjae Im sets PGA TOUR birdie record at The Sentry

Im carded rounds of 65-66-73-63 at Kapalua (par 73), likely finishing a few strokes off the winning pace despite his record accomplishment. He made nine birdies in the opening round, eight birdies in the second round and six birdies in the third round. He completed his record effort with 11 birdies in the final round, which began with a 32-foot birdie on No. 1. That was a precursor of things to come; he added birdies on 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10, then added four straight circles on Nos. 12-15 in his run to the record. (The PGA TOUR began keeping such statistics in 1983.)