Golfbet Insider: Will Zalatoris, Gary Woodland headline returnees at Sony Open in Hawaii

Gary Woodland … Meanwhile, the promise of a return has been anything but for the 39-year-old. It was only three-and-a-half months ago when he had a craniotomy for a lesion on his brain. On Tuesday he was candid about the harrowing events that led to the decision to operate . The secondary narrative to his need to have surgery was that his golf game wasn’t too bad in the four months after he started testing for his symptoms. In the interim, he was optimistic about getting back inside the ropes this month, and here he is, so he’s already connected on his first target. His experience will be a new perspective on being able to return to the sport that he loves no doubt in part to the positive reactions he’ll have received all week from fellow members and fans on Oahu.