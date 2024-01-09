Sleeper Picks: Sony Open in Hawaii

Jacob Bridgeman (+225) … Since this is the first opportunity for Korn Ferry Tour graduates to give it a go as PGA TOUR members, there are tasty considerations on the opening board because everyone is adjusting on the fly to the possibilities and impact. I went straight to the 24-year-old and was pleased with this kickback for this finish. I slotted him at No. 100 in my full-membership fantasy ranking , so my long-range expectation already is elevated. He’s a worker with maturity to match. The Clemson product flourished in his only full season on the KFT with relentlessness. Invest a unit if for no other reason than to watch and learn what happens with skin in the game.