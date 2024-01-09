Monday qualifiers: Sony Open in Hawaii

Notes: Six birdies included two on the first two holes, and no bogeys … Although he was born in Marseille, France, Trainer went to Gunn High School in Palo Alto, California. He’s a dual citizen of the U.S. and France, as his father is American and his mother French … It’s been feast or famine on the PGA TOUR for Trainer, who has missed nearly 100 cuts in 131 starts but captured the 2019 Puerto Rico Open for his one and only victory.