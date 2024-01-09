Monday qualifiers: Sony Open in Hawaii
3 Min Read
Parker Coody will join his twin brother Pierceson in teeing it up at the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
First Monday qualifier of 2024 featured 7-for-2 playoff
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Rain, flooding and a 7-for-2 playoff.
Surviving the Monday qualifier for the Sony Open in Hawaii, the first Full-Field Event of the new season, was no picnic as inclement weather chased players off the course late Monday.
At the time, Martin Trainer, who won the PGA TOUR’s Puerto Rico Open in 2019 but has missed roughly three times more cuts than he’s made, was the leader in the clubhouse at 6-under 66.
Several players returned Tuesday morning, and Parker Coody, the Texas product who earned his PGA TOUR card by finishing in the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, also shot 66.
A host of others came in at 5-under 67, necessitating a 7-for-2 playoff. When it was over, the survivors joining Trainer and Coody were two-time PGA TOUR winner Robert Streb, who earned his spot on the first extra hole, and former amateur standout Norman Xiong, who finally got through on the seventh playoff hole.
The field for the qualifier included several PGA TOUR winners, Korn Ferry Tour standouts, and Cameron Kuchar (69, two shy of the playoff), teenage son of PGA TOUR veteran Matt Kuchar.
The venue, 7,001-yard, par-72 Kapolei Golf Club in Oahu, Hawaii, was designed by Sahalee Country Club architect Ted Robinson and has hosted tournaments on PGA TOUR Champions and the LPGA Tour.
Here’s a capsule look at this week’s four Monday qualifiers for the Sony Open in Hawaii:
Martin Trainer (6-under 66)
Age: 32
Hometown: Palo Alto, California
Alma mater: University of Southern California
PGA TOUR starts: 131
Cuts made: 36
Notes: Six birdies included two on the first two holes, and no bogeys … Although he was born in Marseille, France, Trainer went to Gunn High School in Palo Alto, California. He’s a dual citizen of the U.S. and France, as his father is American and his mother French … It’s been feast or famine on the PGA TOUR for Trainer, who has missed nearly 100 cuts in 131 starts but captured the 2019 Puerto Rico Open for his one and only victory.
Parker Coody (6-under 66)
Age: 24
Hometown: Plano, Texas
Alma mater: University of Texas
PGA TOUR starts: 3
Cuts made: 1
Notes: Parker, the twin brother of fellow Texas product and PGA TOUR pro Pierceson, made seven birdies and one bogey, carding a 4-under 32 on the back to get through … With his brother, is a third-generation professional golfer. Their father, Kyle, who also played for Texas, made more than 20 Korn Ferry Tour starts from 1990-96. Grandfather Charles played the PGA TOUR from the 1960s through the 80s, winning three times including the 1971 Masters Tournament. … Along with brother Pierceson, Parker has caddied in the Masters Par 3 Contest.
Norman Xiong (5-under 67)
Age: 25
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Alma mater: University of Oregon
PGA TOUR starts: 11
Cuts made: 2
Notes: Survived a 7-for-2 playoff to get through … Highly touted amateur played on the powerhouse 2017 U.S. Walker Cup team that also included Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ, Will Zalatoris, Maverick McNealy and Doug Ghim … Earned PGA TOUR card for this season by virtue of top-30 finish on Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 … Born in Guam … Nicknamed “The Panda” … Aspires to become a chef.
Robert Streb (5-under 67)
Age: 36
Hometown: Shawnee, Kansas
Alma mater: Kansas State
PGA TOUR starts: 300
Cuts made: 158
Notes: Endured a rough season in 2023, missing the cut in two-thirds of his 33 starts and failing to retain his PGA TOUR card … A two-time PGA TOUR winner, both times in a playoff at The RSM Classic, most recently just over two years ago … With two wins and three runner-up finishes has amassed over $13 million in career earnings on TOUR … Good friends with fellow TOUR pro Troy Merritt, who he plays with in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.