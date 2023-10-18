Golfbet Insider: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Hideki Matsuyama … Falls into the category of you’re going to do what you’re going to do no matter my insight, and that’s always cool, but my advice is merely to consider assigning his portion of your unit outlay elsewhere. For one, he’s flat across the board. Even if you consider him to be lowest among the 14 in the Japanese contingent, he’s just +165. And while he delivered on that at Narashino in 2019 (2nd) and 2021 (win), five of his fellow countrymen bettered him here last year. Of course, there’s also the reason why you’re reading him in this section. This is his first live action since discomfort in his – checks notes in the litany of maladies over the years – back forced him out during his second round of the BMW Championship. While it’s been two months to recover and recharge, he’s the rustiest in the field.