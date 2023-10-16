FedExCup Fall update: Ludvig Åberg continues to impress at Shriners Children's Open
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
LAS VEGAS – Exhausting is the word that comes to mind when Ludvig Åberg thinks of his last two months.
Unbelievable, but exhausting.
Playing for the third week in a row, Åberg didn’t show much fatigue Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open. He fired a final-round 62 to vault up to T13 and make valuable progress in the FedExCup Fall standings. He now ranks 95th, likely locking up a spot in the top 125.
“I'm trying to play as much as I can, trying to enjoy it, trying to embrace it, and trying to improve my status for next year,” Åberg said.
Ludvig Åberg cards closing birdie at Shriners Children's Open
The 24-year-old TOUR rookie is quickly losing the “college star” moniker. There’s no qualifier anymore. He’s just a star. Since joining the TOUR in late May, Åberg has carded seven rounds of 65 or lower, bested only by Viktor Hovland’s eight rounds. He earned his first professional victory, shooting a final-round 64 to win the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour. Two weeks later, he became the first golfer to play in a Ryder Cup before appearing in a major championship. He secured two points as part of a victorious European team.
Åberg returned to the U.S. without rest, traveling from Rome to Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Surely he wouldn’t be in form after an incredibly emotional and taxing week? Well, he finished T2, losing to Luke List in a five-man playoff. He arrived in Las Vegas ready to do it again, but the firepower didn’t show up until Sunday. He was tied for 42nd at 7-under entering the final round. Åberg made eight birdies, an eagle and a bogey to card his final-round 62, a new career-low.
The result is notable for a few reasons. Åberg’s status for 2024 is secure, courtesy of finishing at the top of the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking. Though, it can still be improved. If he maintains his spot in the top 125, which is now likely, he will be eligible for all Full-Field Events in 2024 and THE PLAYERS Championship. That is not currently the case. Given his trajectory, finishing between No. 51-60 and securing his spot in several Signature Events cannot be ruled out either.
“All I can do is try to do what I did today,” he said. “If I can do that multiple times, I'll see where I end up. Obviously everyone wants to get in there. Everyone wants to play the big tournaments. Same for me.”
He is also closing in on a spot in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking, which would earn him a spot in the Masters. He entered the week 59th. Updated rankings will be published on Monday.
Åberg is expected to make two more starts this fall – the World Wide Technology Championship and The RSM Classic.