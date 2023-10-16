FedExCup Fall update: Ludvig Åberg continues to impress at Shriners Children's Open

The result is notable for a few reasons. Åberg’s status for 2024 is secure, courtesy of finishing at the top of the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking. Though, it can still be improved. If he maintains his spot in the top 125, which is now likely, he will be eligible for all Full-Field Events in 2024 and THE PLAYERS Championship. That is not currently the case. Given his trajectory, finishing between No. 51-60 and securing his spot in several Signature Events cannot be ruled out either.